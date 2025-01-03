Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married At First Sight UK star Ella Morgan has spoken out for the first time about her split from her Celebs Go Dating boyfriend Alex James Ali.

The reality star, aged 31, met Alex while taking part in E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating earlier this year but she has now confirmed they have separated.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (January 2), to tell the truth about the split after rumours began circulating last week that they had broken up due to his infidelity.

She wrote: “I've had a lot of questions over the last week or so regarding my relationship with Alex following the articles announcing we had split over Christmas. I was hoping to do this in my own time after the festive period so I could focus on spending time with my family.

“Unfortunately we made the decision to separate in December and I am so saddened by the decision, but it was the right thing to do to protect myself and ultimately, for us to both be happy.”

Morgan and Alex first met when she signed up to the celebrity dating agency back in July. They became an official couple weeks later, shortly before filming wrapped on the hit E4 dating show. Viewers watched the early days of their relationship play out when the show hit our screens in August.

Married at First Sight UK and Celebs Go Dating star Ella Morgan has split with her boyfriend Alex James Ali. Photo by Instagram/@ellamorganc. | Instagram/@ellamorganc

In her statement, Morgan continued: “I'm incredibly grateful for @celebsgodating and the amazing team who introduced us.

“Since meeting in July, my time with Alex has helped me grow massively as a person and I know now what I want from a man in my next relationship. I'll cherish the memories we made. I wish Alex the very best.

“2025 is the time to focus on myself, and my career, and I can't wait! Thank you so much for all your continued love, and the support around the news. Love always, Ella x.”

Morgan’s say comes after a report in The Sun stated that their five-month romance came to an end after she accused him of being unfaithful and messaging other women.

A source told the publication: “Ella is absolutely heartbroken and disappointed but the trust is gone now for her. On the outside they appeared so happy and loved up but there was cracks growing on the inside.

“Fans absolutely adored them and that initially spurred them on to try and make things work and they even planned to move into Alex's house at some point.

“She's going into the New Year single with a positive mind frame but it has come at the worst time with Christmas and her birthday just days away.”

Morgan, who first rose to fame as the first transgender bride to appear on MAFS UK in 2023, celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday December 27.

Ali, who is a hair stylist, has remained silent on the subject of the love split on his Instagram page.