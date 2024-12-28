Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A look back at the biggest divorces, breaks-ups and splits from 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another year almost over and for some celebrity couples it was the end of their love story. We take a look back at some of the biggest celeb splits of the year and some which we never saw coming.

Kicking off the year of break-ups was Elllie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling. After months of speculation the couple who married in 2019, announced their separation in February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another not-so-surprising split was Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. The actress quietly filed for divorce in the summer of 2023 but they officially confirmed they had split in March 2024.

The first of the most shocking Hollywood couple break ups was Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen. The pair had been married for over 20 years but following the launch of Rebel Wilson’s memoir islam and Sacha announced they had split in a post on social media.

August was a month that we almost thought love wasn't real as two major celebrity couples split. The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came to a crashing end as the pair decided to go their separate ways.

Plus Love Island golden couple Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split after five years. The influencer announced their shock split on Instagram and in the following days rumours of the boxer being unfaithful swirled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only one month to go till the end of the year and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced they had split (again) just weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

Supermodel Kate Moss revealed she and Nikolai von Bismarck have also broken up after nine years together.

The good news is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have proved all the haters wrong and still going strong. Let’s hope their love continues to blossom in 2025 and we can start to believe in love again.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now