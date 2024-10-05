In the past A-List celebrities have been known for their short and sweet romances However, in the past few years there have been love stories that have stood the test of time and lasted decades - or so we thought. These are the top five most shocking celebrity breakups of 2024 so far.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck - After 20 years ‘Bennifer’ shocked fans by getting back together and had us all believing that they were always meant to be together and live happily ever after. But it all came to an end after months of speculation JLo filed for divorce in August 2024.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen - In a bizarre social media post Isla Fisher announced her and Sacha were splitting after 20 years. The actress wrote on Instagram: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage.

Rachel Zoe and Roger Berman - The celebrity fashion stylist and husband had been together for 26 years but announced they were divorcing in September. The couple had been together for 33 years which must be some kind of record in Hollywood.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass - Another couple that split and got back together that made us believe in second chance love stories ended up splitting up again. The pair went their separate ways and sources claim they drifted apart.

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury - Nooooooo! I was really rooting for these two after they came runners up in Love Island and were together for five years. However, soon after Molly Mae announced the pair had split, rumours of Tommy’s alleged infidelities started to swirl.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

1 . LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo: Getty Share

2 . SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 26: Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo: Getty Share

3 . WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attend the Rachel Zoe Fall 2018 LA Presentation on February 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo: Getty Share