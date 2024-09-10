Celebrity fashion stylist Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman announce shock divorce after 26 years
Fashion stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe has announced she and husband of 26 years are getting divorced. The celebrity stylist, 53, took to social media to share joint statement with banker husband Roger Berman.
The Instagram post read: “After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” the announcement began.
“We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share.
“We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter. With love and gratitude - Rachel & Rodger.”
The former couple started dating in 1991 after meeting at University and got married a few years later in 1998. They share two sons together, Skyler Morrison and Kaius Jagger.
What is Rachel Zoe known for?
Rachel Zoe is best known for her boho meets rock chick style and has a list of Hollywood clients including Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and Eva Mendes. She is also a reality TV star herself starring in her own shows The Rachel Zoe Project and Lifetime’s Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe.
What is Rachel Zoe net worth?
Rachel Zoe is the founder of the luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle subscription service, ‘CURATEUR by Rachel Zoe’ and is the founder and editor-at-large of online style destination, ‘The Zoe Report.’ She has an estimated net worth of $30 million.
