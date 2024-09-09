French fashion house Givenchy appoints Sarah Burton as the brand's new creative director.

Fashion designer Sarah Burton has been named as the new creative director for Givenchy. Sarah Burton, 50, is expected to meet the atelier workers at Givenchy headquarters in Paris this week. It is believed the luxury fashion designer will showcase her designs at Paris Fashion Week in March.

In a statement chairman of the Givenchy board Sidney Toledano told WWD: “Sarah Burton is an exceptional creative talent whose work I have passionately followed for many years. I am very glad that she is joining Givenchy today.

“Her unique vision and approach to fashion will be invaluable to this iconic maison, known for its audacity and haute couture. I am convinced that her creative leadership will contribute to the future success and international standing of the maison.”

In September 2023 Sarah Burton left her role as creative director for Alexander McQueen ending her 26 years with the fashion house. Sarah began working for the brand as an intern in 1997 and was appointed Head of Womenswear in 2000. Following Alexander McQueen’s death in February 2010, Sarah was appointed creative director for the brand.

Speaking about her new role in a Instagram post Sarah wrote: “It is a great honour to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy, it is a jewel. I am so excited to be able to write the next chapter in the story of this iconic house and to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility and beliefs.”

Sarah Burton designed Kate Middleton’s (Catherine, Princess of Wales) wedding dress when she married Prince William in 2011. She has also designed for celebrities including Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

The fashion designer is married to fashion photographer David Burton and the couple share three children together.

