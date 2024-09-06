Taylor Swift is currently on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour which will continue in Florida from October.

The pop superstar, 34, was spotted supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 opener on Thursday evening (September 5).

Earlier this week Travis brought in lawyers after a ‘fake’ break-up contract was leaked. The statement claimed the couple had put on a year-long ‘showmance’ and will break up on September 28. Taylor Swift reportedly laughed off the split scandal and now plans on doing something fun on their ‘break-up’ day.

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Picture: David Eulitt/Getty Images | Getty Images

The Anti-Hero singer arrived at the stadium wearing the most anti-autumn outfit of the season. While most of us see the autumnal season as the best time to bring out the faux fur coats and cosy knit jumpers, Tay-Tay decided to wear an outfit more suitable for warmer weather.

Sarah Chapelle who runs the Taylor Swift Styled Instagram account has shared exactly where the ‘Fortnight’ singer got her denim ensemble from and the eye watering amount each item cost.

Taylor Swift wore a denim corset top from Versace Medusa Bustier ($1,325) paired with denim shorts from Girlfriend ($115) and the colour of the season Bordeaux Red/burgundy over the knee boots by Giuseppe Zanotti ($1,650). Along with a Louis Vuitton ‘Side Trunk Bag ($3,950.00).

The singer also wore over $66,000 worth in gold jewellery including necklace, earrings and ‘one of a kind’ Impetus Interlocking Puzzle Ring’ - $29,100. But hey she is Taylor Swift and a self-made billionaire so why not arrive to American football game dripping in gold?

