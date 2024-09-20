Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The snooker champion and British actress have ended their relationship after 2 years together.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass have split after 12 years together. The snooker champion, 48 and actress, 53 have reportedly broken off their engagement after going in “different directions”.

According to The Sun a friend of the couple explained: “They have been going in different directions.” The snooker star has been playing abroad and the Footballers wives actress was seen without her engagement ring when she appeared on This Morning last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the split, a video clip has resurfaced from the Prime Video documentary The Edge Of Everything (2023) the former couple are seen having a tense exchange. Ronnie is well know for being a perfectionist and being highly critical of himself even when he wins.

Discussing Ronnie’s career Laila said: “I want you to do what makes you happy. I don't tell you to stop or to carry on. I would never put you in a situation like that.” She added “It's like so soul-destroying. But that's because I think you do love it, as much as you maybe hate to admit it.”

Ronnie and Laila started dating in 2012 and got engaged the following year. In February 2022, the pair announced on social media they had ended their relationship after 10 years. They soon reconciled but now it seems it is the end of the road for them. They never married and do not have any children together but they do both have kids from previous relationships.

The snooker champion has won several awards for his snooker career and Laila is best known for playing Amber Gates in Footballers wives and recently starred as Ayesha Siddhu in EastEnders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now