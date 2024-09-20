Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass split after 12 years as she previously shared 'soul destroying' struggles
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass have split after 12 years together. The snooker champion, 48 and actress, 53 have reportedly broken off their engagement after going in “different directions”.
According to The Sun a friend of the couple explained: “They have been going in different directions.” The snooker star has been playing abroad and the Footballers wives actress was seen without her engagement ring when she appeared on This Morning last month.
Since the split, a video clip has resurfaced from the Prime Video documentary The Edge Of Everything (2023) the former couple are seen having a tense exchange. Ronnie is well know for being a perfectionist and being highly critical of himself even when he wins.
Discussing Ronnie’s career Laila said: “I want you to do what makes you happy. I don't tell you to stop or to carry on. I would never put you in a situation like that.” She added “It's like so soul-destroying. But that's because I think you do love it, as much as you maybe hate to admit it.”
Ronnie and Laila started dating in 2012 and got engaged the following year. In February 2022, the pair announced on social media they had ended their relationship after 10 years. They soon reconciled but now it seems it is the end of the road for them. They never married and do not have any children together but they do both have kids from previous relationships.
The snooker champion has won several awards for his snooker career and Laila is best known for playing Amber Gates in Footballers wives and recently starred as Ayesha Siddhu in EastEnders.
