Vogue Williams has become a household name but how did she become famous and who is she married to?

Vogue Williams is a regular face on ITV’s daytime show Lorraine discussing fashion and the latest trends. But the TV star started her career as a model before finding fame on the reality TV show Fade Street in 2010. We take a look at Vogue Williams' rise to fame.

What is Vogue Williams famous for?

Fade Street was an Irish reality TV series that followed women in Dublin. It was loosely based on the American reality show The Hills (2006) which starred Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and Audrina Partridge.

Vogue Williams went on to star in Dancing with the Stars in 2012 (Australia) and a year later another dance competition called Stepping Up. Since then Vogue has competed in several TV shows including ‘Bear Grylls: Mission Survive’ The Jump’ and ‘Celebrity Mastermind’.

The former model has been a guest panellist on Loose Women, and radio presenter for both Virgin Radio and Heart Radio. She also hosts her own podcast shows. Vogue is also the face for washing brand Fairy and launched her own self- tanning brand ‘Bare By Vogue’ in 2019.

Who is Vogue Williams married too?

The model was previously married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden after they met on Stepping Out in 2011. The pair got married in 2012, but split in 2015 and their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Vogue Williams is married to Made In Chelsea alumni Spencer Mathews after meeting on The Jump in 2017. The couple started dating and got married in June 2018. They have three young children.

Is Vogue Williams related to the Royal family?

Well kind of, Vogue’s sister in-law is Pippa Mathews who is Catherine, Princess of Wales' younger sister. Spencer’s brother James Matthews and Pippa married in 2017.

