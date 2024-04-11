Former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews has said that being on E4 reality TV show ‘Made in Chelsea’ left him with anxiety and has also discussede how some of his co-stars would cry themselevs to sleep every night.

The television personality, aged 36, exclusive told MailOnline told that he had a love hate relationship with the show while he was on it, claiming that he would regularly be 'tripped up' by producers. Speaking to the Mail's Everything I Know About Me podcast, he said: 'I've never been an anxious person ever. In fact, I used to think that anxiety was just a term that was thrown around.

“But I suppose some of the feelings that I had when feeling ‘Made in Chelsea’, you could probably classify as anxiety because it was just like, there was nothing ever certain. And you knew that the people who thought were close to you would very happily trip you up in a scene.'

Matthews, who was a cast member for 10 seasons of the show between 2011 and 2015, went on to say that his decision to leave the show was a “great” one and that he is fortunate for his 'thick skin'. He said: 'I remember waking up one morning and just say ‘I'm done with this, I'm going to film this scene and I'm out’. It was great decision.

However, he did say his experience on the show wasn’t all bad. He added: “I do look back at a lot of what we shot in the early days very fondly. Great fun, like we did some awesome things. And we went to amazing places in the world. And I still have some of the relationships from the show.

He continued: “I think when it was good, it was great. And when it was bad it was, not great. And sometimes a picture would be painted, which wasn't accurate at all. And you would be abused by thousands of people online, every day for weeks on end. And it felt very unfair. Because it wasn't real.

I'm very fortunate to my thick skin and my resilience and being able to brush it off and being able to not be affected in a very bad way by it. But some people weren't, some people would cry themselves to sleep every single night. And that was difficult to see.”

Since he quit MIC, Matthews has forged out a career as a successful presenter and podcaster. He has been married to model Vogue Williams, age 38, since 2018 and the couple are parents to three children; son Theo, 5, daughter Gigi, 3, and son Otto, one. He also founded non-alcoholic spirits company CleanCo in 2019 and launched his podcast Big Fish in October 2022.

He and his wife co-host a podcast alled ‘Spencer & Vogue’, which they launched in August 2020, and he also co-hosts another podcast, ‘6 Degrees Of Separation’, with his ‘Made in Chelsea’ co-star Jamie Laing, 35.