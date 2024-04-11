Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Made in Chelsea’ star Louise Thompson has told her fans that she found her fiancé Ryan Libbey crying on his own while watching her video announcement about her having a stoma bag fitted.

The 34-year-old mum-of-one took to her Instagram on Tuesday April 9 to share a video of herself showing the bag. Alongside the video, she wrote the caption: “How do I disclose this sort of news? It’s not exactly exciting like a big pregnancy or gender reveal announcement! Hey look i’m having a boy… Hey look i’ve got a stoma!

“So I guess i’ll just stand here. Proud in stature. With my new friend. Le bum bag that represents life. And hopefully a better one. Isn’t it bizarre that this little grey pouch is the price I pay for good health! I say good riddance to that nasty menacing colon! Please be kind.”

Thompson was an original cast member of E4 semi reality show ‘Made in Chelsea’ (MIC), but in more recent years she has become known for being honest about her physical and mental health struggles on her social media pages and opening up to fans about her various conditions, including ulcerative colitis and post traumatic stress disorder. In the video she shared, Thompson lifted her top to reveal the pouch and told her fans in overlaid text that she was “introducing the bag that may well have saved her life”. She added: “Not exactly a glamorous announcement but not something I want to keep hidden forever.”

Now, Thompson has returned to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for their supportive comments since she made the announcement, but she’s also revealed she “busted” her fiancé after she found him crying while watching the video alone. She also said that Libbey, whom she has been in a relationship with since 2016 after meeting on MIC, felt sorry for her “poor innocent body”.

'Made in Chelsea's' Louise Thompson shares she has a stoma in Instagram video. Photo by Instagram/louise.thompson.

The full statement, which was published on Wednesday (April 10), read: 'Ryan never cries but just after I posted the announcement yesterday I busted him watching the video on his own in our bedroom (I heard the song as I opened the door) and I saw him crying. He said he needed a moment alone. As a result I was a bit teary in the taxi on my way to the recording studio yesterday. But only because I'd made him upset. I'm the sort of loser that cries when I see other people cry.

“This evening he told me that he was proud of me (he's not a big verbal' words man so it meant a lot because I knew he REALLY meant it). He also said he thought the delivery was perfect. He's typically quite private so this felt quite different. He's definitely struggled to adjust to all of this change. Mainly because he hates that he can't take away the pain from me. I think he also feels really sorry for me and for my poor innocent body.”

She continued to say that she will share other “compelling” things about her journey in the weeks to come. She may have been referring to her new book ‘Lucky: Learning to live again’, which is due to be released in May.

Louise Thompson (R) and Ryan Libbey (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images for blu)

She wrote: “I've received a lot of messages from the family members of people going through something similar so I know how significant it is for loved ones close to someone suffering. They need checking in on too. Anyway I was rather surprised that he thought it was so powerful because I believe I have written much more compelling things about my journey. I guess i can share those over the coming weeks too. As and when I find the time... and the confidence of course. X”

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic bowel condition where the colon and rectum become inflamed and small ulcers develop on the colon's lining, which can bleed. The condition, which is thought to be an autoimmune condition, has no cure but its symptoms can be managed. A stoma is a surgically-created opening made on the abdomen, which is made to divert the flow of urine and faeces. According to the NHS, this procedure may be needed if you cannot pass stools through your anus, which could be the result of an illness, injury or problem with your digestive system.

Since sharing her health update, Thompson has been inundated with many supportive comments and messages from friends, and she also wrote in her Instagram Stories statement that she felt “overwhelmed” by the response. She said: “I'm actually quite overwhelmed by the response to my video because it felt like such a simple thing to do. But maybe that's just because I'm desensitised. Everything feels like a bit of a doddle compared to the tricky road that's led me to this place. Even the response from friends and family has been momentous.”

She continued: 'I also feel INCREDIBLY honoured to be able to help so many people. Really, Genuinely, it feels like the biggest privilege. Anyone in my position who has been through something similar would 100 per cent agree. Turning something bad into something good is pretty special and keeps us going. As well as the ability to connect with thousands of similar people. Because what feels better than that? Nothing. I just wish everyone going through a tough time felt like they had an army of people matching behind them too.”