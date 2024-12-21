‘Utterly blessed’: Roxy Horner confirms engagement to comedian to Jack Whitehall - net worth of couple
The model, who welcomed her first child with Whitehall last year, flashed her sparkling ring in several clips with her new fiance in a highlights reel on Instagram.
“Here is a snippet of the last two magical months of 2024, feeling utterly blessed,” 33-year-old Horner captioned the Instagram post.
Among those sending their well wishes to the couple was actress Helen Flanagan, who wrote: “Congratulations darling,” while Whitehall commented: “My love,” with three heart emojis.
The couple began dating in early 2020 with Whitehall commenting on their relationship in 2021 when Horner discovered she had type 1 diabetes after collapsing at the Brit Awards. They welcomed their daughter Elsie in September last year.
The comedian and actor is known for his sarcastic and self-deprecating stand-up comedy sets and starring in the sitcom Bad Education. He gained further popularity after starring alongside his father, Michael Whitehall, 84, in the Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, which sees the duo travel around the world together.
Earlier this year, the 36-year-old funnyman became one of the richest comedians in the UK. said to have pulled in £2 million last year alone, taking his total net worth up to £11.4 million - mostly thanks to his string of Netflix shows he hosts alongside his dad.
An industry insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "There is no stopping Jack. Even becoming a dad hasn’t slowed down his earnings and the commissions keep coming. He remains hugely likeable, and crucially his comedy appeals to advertisers as it’s safe and clean.”
Horner, meanwhile, is an actress and a model. She has worked for well-known brands and graced the pages of magazines like British Vogue. She’s also appeared in various films such as Just Model Things (2016). Her networth is said to be around 1.5 million.
This means the couple are worth a collective net worth of almost £13 million.
