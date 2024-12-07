These Dancing with the Stars pairs became couples in real life after meeting on the reality show.

It’s been 19 years since Dancing with the Stars first aired on our screens. It’s the American version of UK’s Strictly Come Dancing and sees celebs paired with professional dancers as they learn to dance and compete to impress the judges and the voting public.

The celebs and pro dancers spend hours together for weeks at a time as they learn new routines together, so it’s little suprise that sometimes sparks begin to fly in the training room. Over the years, a number of the pairings have decided to take their relationship to the next level away from the dancefloor, leading to short lived romances and awkward break-ups but also marriage and babies.

Here’s a rundown of all the couples who have rumba'ed their way to romance - and whether or not they have stood the test of time.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko

The former DWTS partners first sparked dating rumors early on in season 33, which has just reached its conclusion. They were voted out in week four, but it’s said that the two were spotted kissing backstage. In early October, they even got tattoos together and posted some flirty videos together online.

Although it looked so promising, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had gone their separate ways a day after the Sports Illustrated model seemed to allude to a breakup on TikTok. To the viral sound of Miles Teller’s breakup speech from Whiplash playing, Nader wrote, "When he's breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating."

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

CODA actor Daniel Durant, who is a deaf stage and screen actor, and pro Britt Stewart competed on season 31 together.

"When I met him and found out he was my partner on Dancing with the Stars, immediately I was like, I must learn ASL (American Sign Language) because I'm teaching him how to dance," Stewart told PEOPLE in December 2023. "I'm not going to use his interpreter."

On Valentine's Day 2023, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram. Durant shared a selfie with Stewart and captioned, "My Valentine. Happy Valentine's Day." At the same time, Stewart posted a reel of the couple dancing in front of a camera. The couple later got engaged while hiking with their families on Christmas Eve.

They now live together with their two cats and are planning their wedding.

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke

The couple initially met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence, Matthew's brother, when he was a contestant on the third season. They first started dating in February 2007 and were in a year-long relationship before calling it quits in February 2008.

Two years after reuniting in February 2017, however, the couple tied the knot in San Diego. At the time, Lawrence told PEOPLE I feel like the most blessed man on the planet.” But, five years later it was all over. In February 2022, Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence, which was finalised that September.

Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren

In November 2018, pro Alan Bersten and model Alexis Ren confirmed their romance while filming, after making it pretty clear they liked each other all the way through filming. Their romance was short-lived, though, and the pair had broken up by December that same year.

Couples who have met at fallen in love on reality TV show Dancing with the Stars. Photo by BBC Studios Los Angeles (top left) and Getty Images (all others). | Photo by BBC Studios Los Angeles (top left) and Getty Images (all others).

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

When New Zealand-born dancer Peta Murgatroyd joined the main cast of DWTS, she and Ukrainian pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy began their romance. They were together from 2012 to 2013 at first, but then split. In 2014, however, they rekindled their relationship. They got engaged in January 2017 and the couple tied the knot that July.

The pair welcomed three sons; Shai Aleksander was born in January 2017, Rio John was born in June 2023 and Milan Maksim was born in July 2024.

Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson first met when Johnson joined the show as a troupe member in 2014. After a few years of dating, with a brief break in between, the couple got engaged in June 2018.

In April 2019, they married and then their son, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, was born in January 2023. "My life has changed because of [her,]" Chmerkovskiy previously told PEOPLE. "And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I've ever been. She's awesome."

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec

Kym Johnson and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec were spotted getting close at the show's 20th season premiere in Los Angeles. Herjavec told PEOPLE of his relationship with Johnson at the time: "From the moment I met her, I loved hanging out with her. We are having a great time."

After Johnson left the series, the two tied the knot in August 2016 and welcomed twins Haven and Hudson a little less than two years later. "It's truly a miracle," Johnson told PEOPLE in March 2024. "And to have met Robert, who is incredible, so supportive and my best friend, and then to have these miracle children was just absolutely amazing. So I couldn't be happier. I have to pinch myself. It's truly magical."

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber

Professional dancers Sasha Farber and Emma Slater got engaged during a live episode of the show after they had danced together.

"Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time," Farber said, pink sapphire ring in hand, to his girlfriend of five years. "I love you so much. Will you marry me?" She said yes, and the entire DWTS cast quickly joined in on the excitement. They married in March 2018.

After four years of marriage, however, the pair separated in August 2022. They officially filed for divorce in February 2023. Despite the split, they remain on good terms and continue to work together on the show.

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy

Though Amber Rose was eliminated earlier than she hoped from season 23 in 2017, she was happy to have found a romantic connection with the brother of her pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The two were together on her 33rd birthday and shared sweet photos of them together on Instagram - but they split five months together. At the time, Rose said they broke up for personal reasons.

Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff

When Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff were paired in 2006 on the show's third season, the chemistry was immediate. "I thought he was extremely hot and charming," she told PEOPLE in 2008, shortly after their "painful split."

When Lopez confirmed infidelity rumours, Smirnoff was heartbroken. "It felt like the world came to an end for a second. I hit the ground, and I couldn't get up."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Karina Smirnoff

After her break-up with Lopez, Smiroff began a romance with fellow DWTS dancer Chmerkovskiy. The two got engaged in Las Vegas in January of 2009, but called it off just nine months later, reportedly over disagreements on starting a family.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Janel Parrish

Actress Janel Parrish, who is best known for playing Mona Vanderwaal in teen drama series Pretty Little Liars, spoke openly about how much she thought of her season 19 partner Chmerkovskiy.

"Val's been amazing," she wrote in a blog for PEOPLE. "He’s been keeping it really calm, which is the only reason why I’m calm because I look to him. He’s my leader, so when he’s strong — and he is — I feel strong."

Romance rumours between them were rife and reached their peak in November of 2014 when the two were spotted holding hands in New York, but the rumours had died down by the end of the series.

Mark Ballas and Sabrina Bryan

Pro dancer Mark Ballas dated his very first DWTS partner, actress Sabrina Bryan, and after the 2007 season, the two would Skype every day while Bryan was in India filming The Cheetah Girls: One World movie. The couple broke up, however, a few months later due to Bryan's busy schedule.

Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth

Shannon Elizabeth and Derek Hough met during the show's 2009 sixth season, and their chemistry was obvious to see. They dated for more than a year before ending their union amicably: with matching posts on Twitter (now X).

"Hi everyone, we wanted you all to know directly from us that Shannon & I have decided to end our relationship as boyfriend & girlfriend," Hough tweeted before Elizabeth added, "We love & care about each other very much."

Cheryl Burke and Chad Ochocinco

When model and TV hosrt Cheryl Burke appeared on the show, people quickly assumed she and her partner Chad Ochocinco were an item because of their palpable chemistry. She later said in an interview with Lifeline Live: "We maybe had a little bit of a fling. I wouldn't take it to that word dating."

The 2014 DTWS duo admitted to going on a date before the season 18 premiere, but apparently, things fizzled between them almost immediately and they decided not to pursue a connection.