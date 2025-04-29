4 . Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor

Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor met at a reunion for series 8 of Married at First Sight UK. They were actually each paired with other people by the experts during the experiment, but those relationships ultimately didn't work out. Due to the timing of their entrances into the show, they didn't actually meet while the process was on-going. They met once the experiment had finished, at a reunion party for all the cast members, in June 2023. They have been dating ever since and are said to want to get married and start a family. Photo by Instagram/ShonieMandy | Instagram/ShonieMandy Photo: Instagram/ShonieMandy