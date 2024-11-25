Married at First Sight New Zealand is back on our screens - but are any of the couples from previous series still together?

For those who are eagerly awaiting the launch of the 12th season of Married at First Sight Australia in the UK - or who are already watching in Aus but need something to fill the gaps between episodes - there’s versions from other countries which can be watched on catch-up services, including Married at First Sight New Zealand.

MAFS NZ initially aired between 2017 and 2019, and then went on a five-year hiatus - only returning this year. The show still created 18 couples during its first three seasons. Now with the season four starting, fans have been wondering if any of the MAFS NZ cast are still together.

Keep reading to find out the answer.

Are any of the MAFS NZ couples still together?

Yes, they are - but only two. Those couples are Angel Star-Heron and Brett Renall and also Carmen Stimpson and Jimmy Hardy.

33-year-old Star-Heron and Brett Renall, aged 39, were matched together back in the first season in 2017 and have been together ever since.

They had an instant connection on their wedding day, which only grew throughout the experiment as they continued to get to know one another. This lead them to quickly became fan-favourites, with many viewers praising them for their fun approach to the show.

Angel Star-Heron and Brett Renall (left) and Carmen Stimpson and Jimmy Hardy (right), who are still together after meeting on reality dating show Married at First Sight New Zealand. Photos by E4. | E4

After they left the experiment, their relationship went from strength-to-strength on the outside world. They bought a farm to live on together and welcomed a daughter Vienna in 2022. The pair often share insights on to their family life on Instagram, which includes sweet photos of Vienna. They announced in February 2025 that they are expecting their second child in July.

Stimpson, age 30, and Jimmy Hardy, 34, had a less picture perfect experience in season three in 2019 - but they remain in a relationship in the real world.

The couple caused a stir among their fellow castmates and viewers alike when Hardy was accused of using derogatory slurs whilst filming. However, Stimpson stood by her husband.

Back in May, they announced they were taking a big step in their relationship as they are expecting a baby, a girl. Taking to Instagram, the soon-to-be parents shared an image of the two them on a beach, writing: "SURPRISE!!! 3 x peas, 1 x pod 🥹🫛 Cant believe we are pretty much half way, we can’t wait to meet you baby GIRLYYYY” alongside some purple heart emojis.

Their daughter will have been born now, but both of their Instagram pages are private and they have not publicly revealed news of the birth of their child.

All four seasons of Married at First Sight New Zealand can be watched anytime on Channel 4 On Demand.