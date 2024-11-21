Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married at First Sight UK viewers have sent more than 500 complaints to Ofcom, after they accused this year’s cast of ‘bullying’ each other during the reunion episodes of the popular Channel 4 dating show.

On Wednesday (November 13) and Thursday (November 14) last week, Married At First Sight UK aired its final episodes from the series, which showed the couples reunite a number of weeks after the experiment ended - and, thanks to explosive scenes, they received more than 500 complaints in total.

The episode which aired on November 13 was the reunion dinner party that saw most of the couples reunite with one another at the mixer before sitting down for a meal together. But, there was lots of arguing and tension on the menu.

This episode received a total of 341 complaints from E4 viewers, who weren’t happy with what they were watching. During this episode, things got off to a bed start when controversial bride Hannah Norburn made a comeback, and then got worse when couple Adam Nightingale and Polly Sellman had a huge row.

According to the broadcasting regulator, Ofcom received hundreds of complaints related to "alleged bullying behaviour during the programme".

The complaints were in relation to the confrontational moments between Sellman and another bride Holly Ditchfield towards Norburn and Nightingale. Viewers were also left frustated by how "the experts failed to address this behaviour, and the use of offensive language during these interactions".

The Married at First Sight UK 2024 cast.

The relationship experts who match the couples for the experiment and then help them navigate its various challenges, Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, watch the dinner party as it is happening.

Meanwhile, the follow-up episode on November 14, which saw all the couples sit down one-on-one with the experts for one last time, also received complaints relating to "alleged bullying behaviour".

The 187 complaints made by viewers related to the behaviour "particularly from Holly and Polly towards Hannah". The complaints also related once more to how "the experts failed to address this behaviour".

Ditchfield and Norburn had clashed earlier in the experiment, when Ditchfield accused Norburn of flirting with her husband Alex Henry. Things then soured between them even further at the reunion dinner party when Ditchfield was told that Norburn had spoken about her daughter.

Norburn then admitted during the chat with the experts that her banter could have been taken the wrong way - but Ditchfield hit back at her. She said: "I walked into the room on Ladies Night and got called a s**g and 'look what the cat dragged in' and I just wouldn't treat another woman like that."

Sellman and Nightingale’s vicious row also led to Ofcom complaints. It started when he slammed her for talking about him at the table at the dinner party.

He talked about their sex life, and then shouted across the table to his former wife: "Why are you b******g about someone who doesn't f*****g want you?" An angry Sellman threw a whole glass of red wine over Nightingale, leaving his white tuxedo covered in red marks.

She also shot a series of expletives at her former husband, and stormed out of the room shortly afterwards.