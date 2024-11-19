Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reality TV star has taken to Instagram to share images of his bloody foot after suffering an injury.

Married At First Sight star Ryan Gallagher may well be struggling to walk for a while after suffering a severe injury while at work.

The 36-year-old shared the photo of his bloodied foot, underneath a shredded black sock, to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (November 19). He explained that the injury had been caused while he was drilling, and issued some important advice to his 205,000 followers - but he also added some humour.

“New trendy foot piercing at work today,” he captioned the image. He then added: “Don't drill steel on your work boot behind the steel cap,' who would have bloody known. The drill bit made that hole in my sock too!”

It’s not the first work-related injury that Gallagher has suffered this year. He got another severe injury in January after using an ankle grinder. At the time, he also took to his Instagram to share two photos of his hand cut open and bleeding profusely.

This time, he ended up in hospital. At the time, he wrote: “Thank you to everyone of the staff at the RBWH (Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital) who were so b****y lovely the last week, I had a fight with an angle grinder working on one of my cars.”

Married at First Sight star Ryan Gallagher has given details of a bloody foot injury. Photo by Instagram/@ryangallaghergram. | Instagram/@ryangallaghergram

Explaining the nature on his injury, he said: “Which got both my hands, tendons and index finger put back together in my left hand and tip of my rude finger re attached and half my finger nail put back in place.”

He then jokingly thanked his now one-year-old son Sampson and his Olympic swimmer fiancée, Emily Seebohm, for taking good care of him. He quipped: “Sampson now wipes my bum. Emily is a power house and I'm thankful for her and her family taking on what I can't do for Sampson for a little while.”

Gallagher shot to fame when he was paired with Davina Rankin during the fifth season of Married at First Sight in 2018. He was at the centre of one of the show’s most talked-about moments when Rankin had an affair with a fellow groom Dean Wells.

He went on to meet his now-fiancée on another reality series, The Challenge, in 2022. They welcomed their baby boy in September 2023 and they then became engaged in March.