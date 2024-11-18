Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cast of this year’s Married at First Sight UK may not have found lasting love - but some of them could be about to seriously boost their bank balance.

A new study has looked at which Married at First Sight UK cast members can earn the most per sponsored post on Instagram - with Kristina Goodsell ranking top.

The study, conducted by JeffBet, looked at the Instagram profiles of the Married at First Sight UK 2024 cast members, to see which had the highest follower count, and who has the potential to earn the most on Instagram from a single sponsored post.

Kristina Goodsell has the highest Instagram earning potential, with the opportunity to earn up to £1,961 per sponsored Instagram post. Under the Instagram handle @kristinagoodsell, she has amassed 208,000 followers at the time of writing (on Monday November 18).

Kristina entered the show as a lively, bubbly woman, looking for Mr. Right, and was paired with groom Kieran Chapman. The audience saw the couple loved up right from the start, until Kieran began expressing doubts, and the marriage eventually broke down.

Emma Barnes ranks second, with the ability to earn up to £1,882 per sponsored Instagram post. Under the handle @emmaebarnes, she has 207,000 followers on Instagram.

As a self-described Bridget Jones, Emma has been looking for love for years without being in a relationship. The experts of the show paired Emma with Caspar Todd, in the hopes that love would blossom. Unfortunately, from the beginning, the couple were not compatible, and they both agreed it was best to leave the marriage.

Kieran Chapman is placed joint second, also with the potential to earn up to £1,882 per sponsored Instagram post. Under the Instagram handle @kieranchapmannn, he has 195,000 followers.

The Geordie mechanic had expressed the desire to be loved after being left heartbroken by former partners and was paired with Kristin Goodsell. While they did connect, Kieran did not feel the spark needed to continue a marriage and they both decided to leave.

The Married at First Sight UK 2024 cast. Who will earn the most on Instagram now the series is over? Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Ranking third is Lacey Martin, who could earn up to £1,804 per sponsored Instagram post. Under the Instagram handle @lacemartin_, she has a following of 190,000. Lacey went on the show looking for a long-term relationship, who she could build a family with. She was partnered with Nathan Campbell, and their relationship grew before the audience’s eyes, eventually saying “I love you” to one another. They were one of the few couples to remain married on the show, but it’s reported their relationship has fizzled out since cameras stopped rolling.

Sacha Jones is placed fourth, and could earn up to £1,647 per sponsored Instagram post. Under the Instagram handle @sacharjones, she has a following of 166,000. Sacha, coming from a close-knit family of bodybuilders in Walsall, was paired with Ross McCarthy, hailing from Manchester.

The couple fell in love early on in the experiment, and though they had ups and downs towards the end, they decided to remain married during their vow renewal. But, the pair have since split up. Although the details remain unclear, Ross has since gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

Rounding out the top five is Polly Sellman, who could earn up to £1,490 per sponsored Instagram post. Under the Instagram handle @polly_sellman, she has a following of 146,000. Hoping to find love, Polly entered the experiment and was paired with Adam Nightingale. From the beginning, the pair got along but Adam said he didn’t feel the initial spark. The couple eventually decided to leave the marriage.

Adam Nightingale (@adam.nightingale.1990)could earn £1,333 in sixth place, meanwhile in joint seventh are Ross McCarthy (@mccarthy91_), Amy Kenyon-Brown (@amyvictoriakenyon) and Holly Ditchfield (@hollylouiseditchfield), who could earn £1,255 respectively.

Luke Debono (@lukedebono1) and Nathan Campbell (@n4thancamp8ell) find themselves in equal eighth place as they look set to make £1,098 per post. In ninth is Ryan Livesey (@ryanlivesey95) who may make £1,020, and in tenth is Charlie Curtis (@charlielcurtis) who could earn £941.

At the other end of the scale, Stephen Nolson (@stephen_nolson) is the Married at First Sight UK cast member with the lowest earning potential, who could earn up to just £345 per sponsored Instagram post - 82% less than Kristina. Although perhaps this is unsurprisingly considering he spent the shortest amount of time on the experiment.

Caspar Todd (@casparinthecountry) is the cast member with the second lowest earning potential on Instagram, with the opportunity to earn up to £448 per sponsored Instagram post, while Sionainn Carmichael (@sionainnx) ranks third with the ability to earn up to £620 per sponsored Instagram post.