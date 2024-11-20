All of the MAFS Australia couples who are still together, from all 11 series. Photos by Instagram.All of the MAFS Australia couples who are still together, from all 11 series. Photos by Instagram.
All of the MAFS Australia couples who are still together, from all 11 series. Photos by Instagram. | Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia: 8 couples still together from all MAFS Aus series - including 4 controversial ones

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand

Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, NationalWorld

2 minutes ago

These couples have all been paired together on dating show Married at First Sight Australia and have stood the test of time.

In the pursuit of love, there few things more daring that one could do than marry a stranger moments after meeting them.

Yet, year after year that’s exactly what a handful of Aussie singles do in dating show Married at First Sight Australia. It might seem like an extreme way to find lasting love, but for some lucky few couples it actually works out and they find their ideal Mr or Mrs.

Scroll through our gallery to see the eight MAFS Aus couples who have remained together long after their final vows were filmed.

Read more:

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli had a strong relationship all throughout series 6. The biggest hurdle they faced is where they would live, but they soon sorted this out. They got engaged for real in 2021, and welcomed their son Lucius in February 2023. Photo by Instagram/@mbrunelli.

1. Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli had a strong relationship all throughout series 6. The biggest hurdle they faced is where they would live, but they soon sorted this out. They got engaged for real in 2021, and welcomed their son Lucius in February 2023.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli had a strong relationship all throughout series 6. The biggest hurdle they faced is where they would live, but they soon sorted this out. They got engaged for real in 2021, and welcomed their son Lucius in February 2023. Photo by Instagram/@mbrunelli. | Instagram/@mbrunelli Photo: Instagram/@mbrunelli

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant were firm fan favourites in season six of the show. They also made MAFS history when Cam proposed to Jules for real in the final vow ceremony, as MAFS weddings aren't actually legally binding. They married for real in 2019. In 2020, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy and in July 2024 they welcomed their second son. Photo by Instagram/@/julesrobinson82.

2. Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant were firm fan favourites in season six of the show. They also made MAFS history when Cam proposed to Jules for real in the final vow ceremony, as MAFS weddings aren't actually legally binding. They married for real in 2019. In 2020, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy and in July 2024 they welcomed their second son. Photo by Instagram/@/julesrobinson82. | Instagram/@/julesrobinson82 Photo: Instagram/@/julesrobinson82

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente met when they were paired in the 2021 series. They married in real life in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in January 2024 and in June their first child, baby Chloe was born. They announced in October they had sold their old house and were moving on to the 'next chapter'. Photo by Instagram/@kerryknighttt.

3. Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente met when they were paired in the 2021 series. They married in real life in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in January 2024 and in June their first child, baby Chloe was born. They announced in October they had sold their old house and were moving on to the 'next chapter'. Photo by Instagram/@kerryknighttt. | Instagram: kerryknighttt Photo: Instagram/@kerryknighttt

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven met during season 8 in 2021. They were a controversial couple, clashing with others in the show and facing difficulties of their own. Things didn't look that good when Ruthven admitted Rawson wasn't his type while they were on their honeymoon, and then there was also a rumour that he had a girlfriend back home. But, Rawson stuck by him and they are still together now. They got engaged in real life in 2021 and later in the same year welcomed twin boys, Levi and Tate. They married for real in February 2023. They also have a podcast about what life is like after appearing on a reality show. Credit: Instagram/bryceruthven

4. Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven met during season 8 in 2021. They were a controversial couple, clashing with others in the show and facing difficulties of their own. Things didn't look that good when Ruthven admitted Rawson wasn't his type while they were on their honeymoon, and then there was also a rumour that he had a girlfriend back home. But, Rawson stuck by him and they are still together now. They got engaged in real life in 2021 and later in the same year welcomed twin boys, Levi and Tate. They married for real in February 2023. They also have a podcast about what life is like after appearing on a reality show. Credit: Instagram/bryceruthven | Instagram/bryceruthven

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Reality TVRelationshipsChannel 4
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice