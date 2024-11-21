Every year since 2015, brave singles have put themselves forward to be matched and married by experts - all in the hope of finding true love.
It’s fair to say that the show has led to more drama-filled break-ups than romance-filled happily ever afters, but there are a lucky few couples who have got the fairytale ending.
Scroll through our gallery to see the five MAFS UK couples who have remained together long after their final vows were filmed.
1. Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins
Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder were the first Married at First Sight UK couple to actually stay together after their wedding. They tied the knot on series 5 of the show back in 2020, and back then couples actually did legally get married. They got on from day one and have been together ever since. Their daughter, Jessica Charlotte Amytis, was born in December 2023. Photo by Instagram/mafs_owenandmichelle. | mafs_owenandmichelle/Instagram Photo: mafs_owenandmichelle/Instagram
2. Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling
Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on the show in 2021. That year, their was a change made so that the weddings in the show were no longer legal unions, but Adam proposed to Tayah for real at the end of the process and they married in December 2023. They have also welcomed the first baby to be born as a result of the show. Tayah gave birth to Beau Emily Aveling at Doncaster hospital, alongside then fiancé Adam, in October 2022. Photo by Instagram/@tayahvictoria Instagram. | @tayahvictoria/Instagram Photo: @tayahvictoria/Instagram
3. Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson
Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson have been together ever since meeting at the altar during Married at First Sight UK season 7 in 2022. They revealed in October 2023 that they had taken off their wedding rings from the show, as they were not actually married, and wished to date like a regular couple. However, they did also say they'd like to marry one day on their MAFS wedding date. The pair announced they were engaged for real in June 2024. Photos by Channel 4. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
4. Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor
Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor met at a reunion for series 8 of Married at First Sight UK. They were actually each paired with other people by the experts during the experiment, but those relationships ultimately didn't work out. Due to the timing of their entrances into the show, they didn't actually meet while the process was on-going. They met once the experiment had finished, at a reunion party for all the cast members, in June 2023. They have been dating ever since and are said to want to get married and start a family. Photo by Instagram/ShonieMandy | Instagram/ShonieMandy Photo: Instagram/ShonieMandy
