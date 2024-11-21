Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They were the only true success story from Married at First Sight UK series last year, but Tasha Jay and Paul Liba have now announced they have broken up after a year together.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts this morning (Thursday November 21), the pair released similar statements and confirmed to fans that they are no longer together.

Tasha wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that Paul and I have decided to part ways. There isn’t any major reason, we have just come to terms with the fact that we are not right for each other."

“Paul is the loveliest guy I’ve ever met and I’m grateful for the time we’ve shared together and I’m that we can remain friends. I’m utterly heartbroken that I’m having to write this post, but it is best for both of us.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us as a couple. I hope you can now support us on our individual journeys. Love you all Tasha Jay x."

Paul shared a similar statement to his page.

Married at First Sight UK couple Tasha Jay and Paul Liba have announced their split. Photo by Instagram/@itstashajay. | Instagram/@itstashajay

Tasha Jay, aged 25, and Paul Liba, age 26, were one of the biggest success stories of Married at First Sight UK series 8.

They had a strong connection on their wedding day, which remained throughout the whole series. They committed to each other at final vows and remained inseparable since, even saying they wanted to move in together. In March 2024, they celebrated their one year anniversary.

This now means Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor, who were also on the same series but were paired with different partners before getting together, are now the only remaining couple from Married at First Sight UK season eight. They are also only one of five couples from all nine MAFS UK couples who remain together.

All nine series of Married at First Sight UK are available to watch now on Channel 4 catch up.