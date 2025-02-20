How to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the UK as season 12 of MAFS Aus airs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married at First Sight Australia is back for season 12 - but how do you watch the popular dating show in the UK?

A new group of Australian single men and women have bravely agreed to be matched by relationship experts and say ‘I do’ moments after they meet for the very first time.

The cast of season 12 of Married At First Sight Australia have already walked down the aisle - and the weddings are currently being shown on the opening episodes of the Channel Nine dating series which began tonight (Monday January 27).

The show was actually filmed during last summer, and that the brides and grooms have already given weeks - or possibly even months - of their life to the experiment - as they hope to find their special person and happily ever after. We’ve already found out where the MAFS Australia 2025 filming locations are, including the wedding venues, honeymoon locations and dinner party venue, and found that you can stay at the luxury Sydney apartments which the couples move in to for the duration of the show.

MAFS Aus is so good it’s loved not only be viewers in Australia but also viewers across the pond and, as a result, the series also airs in the UK. So, if you are one of those UK viewers who loves all the joy - and drama - that comes from MAFS Aus then how can you watch the latest series? Here’s all you need to know.

How to watch the new series of Married at First Sight in the UK?

Sadly, for UK fans the only way to watch the latest series of Married at First Sight is to wait. The show always airs on Channel 4, weeks after its released on Channel Nine in Australia. When it does air, you’ll be able to watch the series every Monday to Thursday on E4 at 7.30pm. All episodes are also available to view on Channel 4 On Demand shortly after broadcast.

When will the new series of Married at First Sight Australia air in the UK?

The official UK air date of MAFS Australia season 12 has finally been announced by Channel 4. The series will begin on Monday March 3 at 9pm on E4.

Until Married at First Sight season 12 is available to watch in the UK, you can watch seasons 1 to 11 any time on Channel 4 on Demand.