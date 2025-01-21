Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Countless couples have put their faith in relationship experts and entered in the Married at First Sight experiment in the UK, US, Aus, and New Zealand - but do the couples actually get married?

One of the most popular reality shows and dating shows on TV at the moment is Married At First Sight. The concept sees single strangers agree to be matched by relationship experts, and then meet their future spouse on their wedding day - having not being told anything about them.

Forget blind date, this is a blind marriage. After the wedding day, the couples then enter in to a two-month experiment in which they instantly go on honeymoon, move in together and meet each other’s friends and family. They also complete a series of challenges and tasks set for them by the relationship experts, designed to test and also strengthen their bond.

Each week, there are dinner parties where they wine and dine with the other couples, and commitment ceremonies where they disucuss their relationship with the experts and decide whether or not they want to stay together for another week. For those who make it to the end of the experiment, there’s then the vow renewals, where couples decide if they are going to recommit to their marriage and take their relationship in to the outside world.

But, are the marriages real? The answer to that depends on which version of the show you’re watching, and which country the show is filmed in. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Are the Married at First Sight Australia weddings real?

The weddings on Australian MAFS are not legally binding. A spokesperson for Channel Nine, where the show is broadcast in Australia, confirmed this in an interview with the publication Now To Love, "In order to comply with the Australian Marriage Act (1961) which requires one month and one day notification, a marriage in law was not conducted."

They added: "Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment. At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways."

Find out if MAFS UK, Aus, US and NZ weddings are legally binding and if couples actually get married. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Are the Married at First Sight UK weddings real?

Married at First Sight UK adopted the same format as the Australian version of the dating show from series 6 onwards, with expert tasks, dinner parties and commitment ceremonies. So, it follows that the weddings aren’t real either.

A show synopsis on the Channel 4 website at the time of the change, in 2021, confirmed that the ceremonies are legal weddings. It states: "Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake."

The marriages in the first five series were, however, legal. There’s only one couple still together from these five series, which means all the others have had to get a real divorce too.

Are the Married at First Sight NZ weddings real?

The couples who meet on MAFZ NZ don’t officially get married either. Well, at leas the couples who have met on the most recent three series. In similarity to MAFS UK, however, the ceremonies were legally binding in an initial series.

It was only in season one where the couples got wed for real, but there’s only one couple from that series who are actually still together. Again, this means that all the others have had to go through divorce proceedings. Under NZ law, however, they cannot divorce until they have been living apart for more than two years.

One of the grooms who had a failed marriage from the first season, Alex Casey, recently spoke to The Spin Off about how it took him seven years to get his divorce finalised.

Are the Married at First Sight US weddings real?

In a difference to its counterparts from other countries, the weddings in MAFS US are legally binding and always have been. All participants must sign a pre-nup to give them basic protection before they say ‘I do’ - and once they have their union is solidified by an actual marriage license.

According to a representative for the show, production will cover the cost of therapy for all couples to try and help them stay together, as reported by People. If the marriage doesn’t work out after the eight-week filming period, however, the team will also offer assistance through divorce costs.