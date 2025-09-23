Married at First Sight viewers have complained to Ofcom following ‘unbelievable’ ‘fat shaming’ comments from one bride to her new husband.

On Sunday night’s (September 21) launch episode of series 10 of the hit E4 dating show, fans watched as Sarah and Dean became the first couple this year to meet and get married. Then, in last night’s episode (Monday September 22) the pair went on their honeymoon to the Maldives.

But, it’s far from a match made in heaven and definitely trouble in paradise for these two as Sarah has made it very clear she doesn’t fancy her new husband. On the hen do with the other brides, Sarah said she liked a “bad boy” who was covered in tattoos and “looked like they’d been to prison”. But, she admitted her usual type was a “walking red flag” and that she needed to be with someone different.

The experts matched her with self-confessed nice guy Dean who said he wanted a long-lasting relationship where he could treat a woman well, but he had previously always got stuck in the friend zone.

Moments after meeting at the altar, Sarah said she didn’t fancy Dean and then on their honeymoon confessed she was struggling to get past the fact she had no physical attraction to him. Her behaviour is upsetting viewers, with some even saying they have complained to Ofcom.

“So happy that my annual hate watch that makes me report Channel 4 to Ofcom literally every year is baaaaaack #mafsuk,” one person wrote on X. Another person said: “Get rid of Sarah before I put in a complaint from every device I have to offcom I stg #MAFSUK.”

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Sarah and Dean on their wedding day. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Sarah caused further outrage last night when Dean asked her if she had ever been with a larger man and she said no - while looking less than impressed. Then, in the preview for tonight’s episode (Tuesday September 23), she also told the producers that she might fancy Dean if he “lost some weight and got some tattoos”, only making matters worse.

Viewers flocked to X to share their disbelief. “Omgg SARAH THATS SO VILE #MAFSUK,” one person wrote. Another urged Sarah to think. “If Dean had said you were ‘too big’ or words to that effect you would be hurt by them and quite rightly we would call him out. You are not perfect and he doesn’t have to be either. Your ‘usual’ type doesn’t work for you so open your eyes and mind up a bit #MAFSUK,” they went on.

“Seriously @Channel4 #MAFSUK it’s time to quit the fat shaming. We get that you are looking for viewing figures but this has to STOP,” one person wrote, appealing directly to TV bosses.

Another person said: “Sarah: ‘He should get tattoos and LOSE SOME WEIGHT’ Imagine a man saying that about a woman! #MAFSUK” One fan penned their shock. “Noooo pls tell me Sarah has not just said she’d fancy him if he lost weight n got tattoos.. on national television?? Girl are you okay ??? #MAFSUK.”

Someone else commented: “Sarah’s comments in the promo for tomorrows episode are unbelievable, how would she feel if he told her to change herself to suit his personal tastes #mafsuk.” One more person said: “Sarah needs to be very careful how she approaches Dean’s image. Tomorrow isn’t going to be good #MAFSUK.” Another said: “Sarah fat shaming poor Dean is dreadful #MAFSUK.”

But, a few people were on Sarah’s side. The TV bride had also said that she found Dean too “full on” as he frequently breaks out in to song. One fan said: “Dean is doing far too much. It isn’t romance, it’s selfish cos it’s what he likes not what she likes. Zero self awareness. Toxic nice guy #mafsuk.” Over on Reddit another viewer agreed: “Dean has got it in his head that he decides what romance is and what women should like. He expects her to like him for what he he’s doing because he’s decided that this is the way it should be for both of them. He needs to allow the relationship to grow and come back down to earth.”

* Married at First Sight UK continues tonight (Tuesday September 23) at 9pm on E4.