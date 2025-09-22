Married at First Sight UK is back - but how long will the series last?

MAFS fans are rejoicing about the return of the UK version - with the 10th series officially launching on E4 last night (Sunday September 21).

The series may have only just begun, but fans are already wondering how long it will be back for.

That’s because, for the first time in the show’s decade-long history, TV bosses have shaken up the schedule which means there’s more installments of the show every week.

Previously, MAFS got new episodes every Monday to Thursday, but to mark the milestone series producers decided to air them every Sunday to Thursday this year.

So, that’s left viewers wondering if that means this season will be shorter than previous years, or if we’ll just get more episodes. Channel 4 has not commented one way or the other yet, but we’re hopeful for more episodes because we love MAFS.

An end date for this year’s series hasn’t been announced yet, but last year the series began on Monday September 16 and the final episode - the reunion episode - aired on Thursday November 14.

If it’s the case that there are extra episodes this series - which is likely as we know we’ll be seeing the hen and stag dos on screen for the first time this year - then series 10 will still run for the same amount of time. This means it may end with a reunion episode on Wednesday November 19.

But, if there aren’t any extra episodes then showing five episodes a week instead of four means the whole season will likely span around seven weeks instead of eight. That would mean series 10 would come to and end somewhere around Wednesday November 12 instead.

We do know for certain that there will be a reunion episode. One of the show’s relationship experts Paul C Brunson, who guides the couples through the experiment alongside Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas has teased that the reunion of this series will be the best yet.

“I truly believe that our reunion for MAFS this year will be the most memorable reunion in MAFS history,” he told The Mirror. No matter how long MAFS is on for this year, it sounds like viewers are in for a treat.

* Married at First Sight UK airs every Sunday to Thursday on E4 at 9pm.