1 . Jack and Verity - series 4

Cast your minds back to 2019, when it wasn't the bride or groom themselves who caused a stir, but a family member. Jack's dad Mark to be precise. He was shown to be looking less than impressed when Verity walked down the aisle, and he didn't make matters any better when he later told producers he hoped his son would be matched with someone "slim, athletic and well-spoken", implying that his new daughter-in-law didn't match that description. He later apologised and issued a social media statement after facing backlash from viewers. "'I made comments that, in hindsight, can be interpreted the wrong way and may have led to the beautiful young lady that married my son to be offended. I love and appreciate people of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and sexual orientations and hope 5 minutes of TV (that had been condenses and cut down from 3/4 months of footage) don't leave people to believe otherwise," he said. Jack and Verity did actually get married on the show as the marriages were legal for the first five series. They remained together throughout the experiment and for a few weeks after, but then Jack ended their relationship. At the time, he said he "didn’t have that connection" with his wife, leaving her devastated. | Channel 4