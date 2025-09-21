Another set of brides and grooms are preparing to walk down the aisle and meet and marry their match immediately after meeting them in Married at First Sight UK series 10.
Tonight (Sunday September 21), fans will watch as a new group of men and women put their love life in the hands of relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas and agree to marry a stranger.
This year marks a special year for the hit E4 show, which has been described as the most talked about dating experiment, as it is 10 years since it first began.
Ahead of tonight’s eagerly anticipated series 10 launch, we look back at 7 of the most shocking wedding moments. As viewers have come to expect, it might be married at first sight but when the couples first meet at the altar it isn’t always love at first sight - and that leads to some jaw dropping, horrifying or just excruciating awkward weddings.
1. Jack and Verity - series 4
Cast your minds back to 2019, when it wasn't the bride or groom themselves who caused a stir, but a family member. Jack's dad Mark to be precise. He was shown to be looking less than impressed when Verity walked down the aisle, and he didn't make matters any better when he later told producers he hoped his son would be matched with someone "slim, athletic and well-spoken", implying that his new daughter-in-law didn't match that description. He later apologised and issued a social media statement after facing backlash from viewers. "'I made comments that, in hindsight, can be interpreted the wrong way and may have led to the beautiful young lady that married my son to be offended. I love and appreciate people of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and sexual orientations and hope 5 minutes of TV (that had been condenses and cut down from 3/4 months of footage) don't leave people to believe otherwise," he said. Jack and Verity did actually get married on the show as the marriages were legal for the first five series. They remained together throughout the experiment and for a few weeks after, but then Jack ended their relationship. At the time, he said he "didn’t have that connection" with his wife, leaving her devastated. | Channel 4
2. Nikita and Ant - series 6
Nikita and Ant were married during the 2021 series, but it was obvious that they were not going to work out from the moment they met. There was clearly tension in the air at the altar and the bride later fumed in her one-on-one interview. "They've just done the total opposite of what I’ve asked for… I don’t think they’ve listened to what I said," she ranted, referring to the show's relationship experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas. She had previously given Paul a very precise checklist of the physical attributes she expcted from her husband and this included "a big back, big shoulders, big arms, and also big legs" plus veneers. Nikita was later removed from the show due to "unacceptable behaviour" following an off-camera incident and argument she had with Ant during their honeymoon. This obviously meant Ant had to leave too, but their relationship was basically doomed anyway. | Channel 4
3. Whitney and Duka - series 7
If you thought Nikita was harsh when she first laid eyes on her new husband, that was nothing compared to what series 7 bride Whitney said shortly after saying 'I do' to Duka. She told producers her TV wedding was "the worst thing I’ve ever done in my f**king life." Ouch! The pair managed to continue in the experiment for a little while, despite having many rows. Then, another groom called Matt entered the experiment late and turned Whitney's head. He also wasn't very interested in who he'd been paired up with, but did like the look of Whitney. The pair shared a kiss, which they eventually confessed to their TV spouses, abruptly bringing an end to both relationships. | Channel 4
4. Rozz and Thomas - series 8
Rozz and Thomas married moments after meeting on series 8, but they definitely didn't hit it off to begin with. While he was left speechless by her beauty, she just didn't know what to do with herself because the attraction was not mutual. The awkwardness continued throughout their wedding day, and even the photographer commented how far apart they were. They also visibly grimaced when asked to try a dip with a kiss for a photo. Over time, however, their relationship did grow and they almost made it to the end of the experiment. But, during homestays Rozz realised she couldn't see Thomas integrating into her normal life and ended their marriage, leaving him heartbroken. | Channel 4