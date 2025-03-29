4 . Lauren and Jonathan

Despite a relationship filled with highs and lows, Jonathan McCullough and Lauren Dunn looked like they might be able to make a go of things in MAFS Aus season 11 last year. But that quickly changed when it was revealed Jonathan, known as Jono, had been texting fellow bride Ellie Dix - who had previously left the experiment. His vows mentioned how she'd snatched his phone when he was talking to Ellie – who he is now in a relationship with – and she was absolutely furious.﻿ When it came to her vows, she said: "It was brought to my attention that you had been continuing to build some kind of relationship with another bride, one that you hid from me and had the audacity to blame me for when you were exposed. My world felt like it had come crashing down around me. She went on: "Instead of taking accountability on the Final Dinner Party, you chose to try and flip the script on me, blame me for not caring, for never liking you and not being here for the right reasons. Although you completely wasted my time in terms of finding a romantic partner, you taught me that I should always trust my gut. Jono, I don't see a future with you and no it's not me, it's you." He laughed throughout her final few words and then, as she stormed off in one direction with a smug triumphant look on her face, he stormed off in the other and threw his hands in the air saying "free at last". | Channel Nine