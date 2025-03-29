Over in Australia, season 12 of Married at First Sight Australia is coming to an end. After weeks of watching the relationships of the brides and grooms blossom - and fall apart - those who are still in the experiment must now decide whether or not they want to stay together outside of the experiment.
They do this in typically dramatic MAFS fashion, at a final vow ceremony, where they must once again wear a wedding-worthy outfit, meet their partner at a beautiful wedding venue and then declare their intentions post-experiment in a new set of vows.
Unsurprisingly, the ceremonies have brought viewers some of the most shocking moments on the show’s history. So, as we wait to see what this year’s couples have to say to each other, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the most dramatic final vows through the years - including couples from MAFS Aus and also MAFS UK.
If you’re in Australia, you can watch season 12 final vows tomorrow, (Sunday March 30), on Channel Nine. If you’re in the UK, the final vows ceremonies won’t air for about another month as the broadcast schedule on E4 is a few weeks behind. Although, no matter where you’re watching from, if you just can’t wait to find out the fate of the couples you can also find out which season 12 MAFS Australia brides and grooms are still together now.
Click through our gallery to see the most dramatic MAFS final vows ever.
1. Polly and Adam
During series 9 of MAFS UK, which aired in 2024, Polly Sellman and Adam Nightingale had a relationship filled with ups and downs. First, Adam told the cameras his bride wasn't his type on his wedding day - but then slept with Polly on the honeymoon. They had weeks of heated rows, as Polly struggled with feelings of rejection and the mixed signals she was getting from her husband. She then caused him upset, however, by saying she'd 'twist' to another groom during a task set by the experts on the couple's retreat. Somehow, they still made it to final vows - but their relationship was definitely over by then as they had been throwing insults at each other days prior at the final dinner party. At the final vows, Polly spoke first and she accused Adam of lying about his feelings throughout the experiment. He didn't deliver his vows and stormed off, and as he made his exit Polly yelled after him: "You're walking away again, you're a f*****g joke. You're embarrassing." | Channel 4
2. Amy and Luke
Amy Kenyon was another MAFS UK 2024 bride who didn't hold back when sharing her feelings with husband Luke Debono during her final vows. The couple, who were latecomers to last year's experiment, had an attraction to each other but she struggled with his overtly sexual nature whereas he wanted more intimacy. He also told several white lies which caused her to struggle to trust him, but she tried to remain optimistic which is why they made it to final vows. When the day came around she chose to wear a black dress to symbolise the end of her marriage, almost as if it was a funeral. She savagely told Luke: "I don't believe a word that leaves your mouth.I know my worth and you aren't worthy of me. This marriage is done, dead, deceased. I stand here in front of you today wearing black to mourn its death. RIP." Luke appeared to break down in tears as she spoke, and she then accused him of being an actor and fake throughout the experiment. Amy then walked away and did not give him a chance to delivery his final vows. | Channel 4
3. Laura and Arthur
Series 8 MAFS UK bride Laura Vaughan deciced to end her marriage to groom Arthur Poremba in 2023. Not only that, she coldly handed him back her wedding ring after she told him she had "nagging doubts" that she had lost herself in the experiment while being married to him. The pair had a rocky road throughout the process because of their clashing lifestyles and differing personalities, though they had kept trying to make things align. She told him: "I know we've grown as individuals in this process, but the more I grow as a person the more I grow apart from you. I've always been a fixer, but I've realised this relationship is something that can't be fixed. You helped me realise what I don't want and I'm going to give you this [wedding ring] back, but thank you for making me realise who I am." A visibly shocked Arthur did not give his vows but told cameras: "I didn't really see it coming, ultimately I was trying to make things work on the outside and I'm really gutted that she didn't feel the same way, we could have had something special." | Channel 4
4. Lauren and Jonathan
Despite a relationship filled with highs and lows, Jonathan McCullough and Lauren Dunn looked like they might be able to make a go of things in MAFS Aus season 11 last year. But that quickly changed when it was revealed Jonathan, known as Jono, had been texting fellow bride Ellie Dix - who had previously left the experiment. His vows mentioned how she'd snatched his phone when he was talking to Ellie – who he is now in a relationship with – and she was absolutely furious. When it came to her vows, she said: "It was brought to my attention that you had been continuing to build some kind of relationship with another bride, one that you hid from me and had the audacity to blame me for when you were exposed. My world felt like it had come crashing down around me. She went on: "Instead of taking accountability on the Final Dinner Party, you chose to try and flip the script on me, blame me for not caring, for never liking you and not being here for the right reasons. Although you completely wasted my time in terms of finding a romantic partner, you taught me that I should always trust my gut. Jono, I don't see a future with you and no it's not me, it's you." He laughed throughout her final few words and then, as she stormed off in one direction with a smug triumphant look on her face, he stormed off in the other and threw his hands in the air saying "free at last". | Channel Nine
