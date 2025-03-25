These are the Married at First Sight Australia 2025 who are still together.

For Australian viewers, the end of this year’s MAFS Australia is coming to an end. The couples are currently going through Final Test week, and the Final Vows are coming next week. In the UK, however, the experiment is only part way through. But, on both sides of the world the question on the lips of every MAFS fan is the same - which of this year’s couples are still together?

A TV insider has shared that, despite the shock of two couples knew each other when they got to the altar and also three couples left by the end of the first commitment ceremony, there is a “record-breaking” number of couples still together from this year’s experiment. “Everyone thought this season was a lost cause but a surprising amount of couples have really pulled through and made it to the end of the experiment,” the insider told Yahoo.

So, which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Carina and Paul

Carina and Paul on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. | Channel Nine

Carina Mirabile and Paul Antoine’s romance has been filled with controversy. First, the couple recognised each other when they met at the altar. Carina originally asked producers for a new husband when she revealed that she had dated her groom months prior to the experiment, but he had ghosted her.

She changed her mind, however, when Paul apologised and asked for a second chance. Their relationship seemed to flourish, but then they got in to an argument mid way through the experiment which led to to the police being called when Paul punched a wall in anger.

They got their romance back on track, but then Paul decided to meet his new match in Final Test Week - something which Carina considered to be emotional cheating.

Carina decided enough was enough at Final Vows, and despite his apologies and instance that he wanted to fight for her, she told him: “ Not matter how hard I try, I can’t look at you in the same way. The trust is broken and I can’t come back from that. . . I was yours and you had me. You ruined that and now you’re going to have to live with that for the rest of your life.”

Carina has since confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that her and Paul are on good terms today - but they’re just friends. “Time has gone by. When you live with someone every day, of course feelings grow stronger – but now, we're just mates,” she said.

Jamie and Dave

Jamie and Dave on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Jamie Marinos and Dave Hand had a romance worthy of a rom-com from the start of the experiment. They had an instant attraction to each other on their weddig day. From there, their emotional and physical connection grew.

But, as the experiment progressed cracks began to form. They found they had differing sex drives, and then partner swap week further shone a light on the differences between them. Fave then admitted he wasn’t having the same romantic feelings for Jamie that she was having for him, but they did both decide to stay in the experiment and work on their relationship.

By final test week, however, Jamie decided to meet her new match - but he stood her up during their first meeting which left her upset and regretting her decision.

Fans believe that fellow groom Adrian Araouzou has recently confirmed, however, that the couple are not together. In one of his TikTok live video, shared by So Dramatic! Podcast, someone said in the chat “wink if Jamie and Dave are still together and itch your nose if they're not." After a few moments, he itched his nose twice.

Sierah and Billy

Sierah and Billy on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Sierah Swepstone and Billy Belcher had so much promise on their wedding day. They seemed to have an instant bond and exchanged banter back and forth throughout their reception. The pair went on to have a lovely honeymoon, where they consumated their marriage.

But, once they moved in together, their differing approaches to intimacy became apparent and caused a wedge to form. Sierah wanted more physical touch, while Billy wanted to take things slower. He also struggled with the fact his wife wasn’t opening up emotionally and sharing things with him, as he was with her. He was then left blindsided and hurt by her admission at a commitment ceremony that she had opened up to fellow groom Adrian.

They struggled to come back from that and ultimately decided to leave at the next commitment ceremony. Billy is now rumoured to be dating Adrian’s match Awhina Rutene, but this has not been confirmed yet as the brides and grooms are all sticking to their contractual obligations and not speaking about their current state of their relationships until the show has aired.

Awhina and Adrian

Awhina and Adrian on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

This couple had an incredible thing in common - they are both twins. They clearly found each other very attractive when they first laid eyes on each other on their wedding day, but they hit their first problem at their reception when Awhina revealed that she was a mum and had a six-year-old son.

Her new husband struggled with this information and later admitted on their honeymoon that, although he wanted to be a dad, he didn’t know if he could love another man’s child as much as his own. This devastated Awhina, but as they had an atrraction to each other and there was uncertainty they decided to stay together and see if they could make things work.

The issue kept rearing its head, however, and Awhina also expressed upset that her husband did not listen to her when she also tried to raise other issues in their relationship. Later on, Adrian was then accused of showing controlling behaviour towards his wife when he told her what to say ahead of a commitment ceremony.

The couple had a confusing final vows ceremony as they had both written in their vows that they did not want to continue their relationship in the real world, but then after they read them to each other they just couldn’t tear themselves apart - so they decided to change their minds and said they would give things a shot. Adrian, however, later confirmed that they separated after a short time out in the real world.

As previously mentioned, Awhina has been linked to fellow groom Billy in recent days. We’ll have to wait to find out the truth when the show has finished airing.

Rhi and Jeff

Rhi and Jeff on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels were another couple who knew each other before they entered their experiment. They had dated the year prior, but their relationship had fizzled. They later explained that they had both come out of long-term relationships when they first met and weren’t in the right place at that time for a serious union.

They took things slow in the experiment, and took their time to get to know each other on a deeper level before returning to their physical relationship. They showed their love throughout the experience, and were the only couple who both chose not to meet their other match during final test week.

The two are very much together and very much in love. Rhi is said to have recently given a speech about her affection for her TV husband, and now real life boyfriend, at his 40th birthday party and she confirmed they are still together in April 2025 by posting photos of them together on a date on her Instagram page.

All the Married at First Sight Australia 2025 couples who are still together. Photos by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Jacqui and Ryan

Jacqui and Ryan on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

It’s no secret that Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly are very definitely not together anymore. She has broken all the rules by using her business Instagram page to reveal spoilers before scenes air. She’s also complained about her treatment on the show and told fans that she’s reported her on-screen husband to the police for revenge porn.

The couple’s relationship seemed doomed from the start, when Jacqui expressed her disappointment with her groom’s looks on the wedding day and he went on to drop her during their first dance. They decided to stay together, however, to discover why they had been matched - and to say they had a rollercoaster romance would be an understatement.

They changed their minds every five minutes about how they felt about each other, quickly changing from presenting an apparently loved up display to getting in to huge rows with each other. The experiments summed it up perfectly when they said if they continued to flip-flop their relationship would not work. Obviously it didn’t work and things have gone extremely sour between them.

Jacqui is now engaged to fellow groom Clint Rice, who she began dating after filming wrapped. Things between Ryan and Jacqui have also turned ugly, and there’s restraining orders involved.

Morena and Tony

Morena and Tony on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Morena Farina, aged 57, was the oldest bride in the show’s history when she married Tony Mojanovsk, age 53, on this year’s show. They were both looking for a second chance at love, but they didn’t find it.

The couple struggled to find a connection. Morena struggled with the fact Tony wanted to have plenty of alone time, something he called ‘Tony time’, whereas he struggled with the fact she had an intensive communcation style. They tried to make it work, but they just couldn’t - especially after Tony said he wanted children.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the TV bride ended up leaving the experiment in unusual fashion as she was seen with her bags packed throughout filming last year.

“Usually when a couple or cast member leaves the show they have to film a whole exit sequence in the underground car park and leave in private,” the photographer who reportedly covers MAFS often explained to the publication. They do this to avoid anyone taking any spoiler pictures of them leaving with their suitcases, as these pictures prove the couples split up – but this was so weird. It’s like she was just kicked off the show, evicted from the building and no one wanted anything to do with her anymore.”

Beth and Teejay

Beth and Teejay on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Beth Kelly and Teejay Halkias were the latecomers to this year’s experiment. They were immediately attracted to each other on their wedding day and their relationship seemed to go from strength-to-strength as they were fast-tracked through the experiment.

That was until homestays. Teejay told his wife’s family that he wasn’t sure he saw a future with her - a comment which left Beth blindsided. He said he felt “claustrophobic” having to answer questions about his relationship. She’d never had a boyfriend before coming in the show, and she was hoping Teejay would be her one and only. But, it looks like that won’t be the case.

There’s no official confirmation on whether or not the pair worked through the issue, but Beth has heavily hinted in a recent interview that the two may have called it quits.

“Now I look back, there were quite a few moments where I kind of felt like he maybe wasn’t into me, but I just ignored it,’ she told The Daily Mail when speaking about her TV husband. “He was really good at saying the right things, but sometimes his actions would prove otherwise. I kind of just swept it all under the rug. I should have really woken up and realised what the f*** was going on.”

She also accused him of leading her on and “gaslighting” her to get to the end of the experiment. She went on: “It felt so embarrassing because my parents could see he wasn't into me. And then in front of his friends the next day, he sits there and says he doesn't see this progressing and doesn't see a future with me. It hurts so much. I just felt really disrespected and so blindsided. It really hurt my feelings.”

Katie and Tim

Katie and Tim on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Katie Johnstone and Tim Gromie’s marriage was set to fail from the moment they met. Tim made it clear that he didn’t find his bride attractive, and pretty much checked out from the experiment from that point. He told his wife he didn’t have an attraction to her on the wedding night, leaving her devastated by his rejection - which was her worst fear.

Tim then refused to move in with her, leaving Katie alone. He turned up at the first commitment ceremony - but only to tell the experts he wanted to officially leave the experiment. Katie agreed and the pair exited.

Ashleigh and Jake

Ashleigh and Jake on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Ashleigh Ackerman and Jake Luik had a promising start in the process when they both realised they had the same light-hearted approach to life when they met. But, things quickly went downhill in the first week of them living together. During commitment week, the couples were required to rank the other brides and grooms according to who they found the most attractive.

Jake made several derogatory comments about several of the other brides, leaving Ashleigh in disbelief. She confided in fellow bride Sierah, and Jake’s remarks then quickly became public knowledge among the other cast members. Jake said he felt Ashleigh had betrayed his trust by telling others what he had said.

At the first commitment ceremony, he said he wanted to leave as a result but she said she wanted to stay and repair things. The rules of the experiment mean when one person in a couple writes ‘leave’ but the other writes ‘stay’ they must stay for another week and see if they can work it out. The next morning, however, Jake broke the rule and insisted on leaving anyway.

Lauren and Eliot

Lauren and Eliot on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Lauren Hall and Eliot Donovan had the shortest relationship in the show’s history. 35-year-old Eliot came in to the experiment with a long list of requirements, and despite telling the experts he would try with a woman who matched some but not all of his requirements he was quick to leave.

Upon learning that his new wife, 37, was not only not under under 30 but also two years older than him, Eliot packed his bags on the second day of the honeymoon and left the experiment. But, they both re-entered the experiment later with new matches.

Lauren and Clint

Lauren and Eliot during Married at First Sight Australia 2025. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Lauren’s second groom looked like he might be a better fit for her at first, with her telling the experts that he was an “upgrade” on Eliot. But, their union entered shaky ground when extremely traditional Lauren found Clint doing the washing up, something she considered to be her job as a woman. Having previously told the experts that she believed it was her job as a woman to look after the home and “serve” a man, she labelled this an “unforgivable act”.

The couple’s fate was sealed and at the next commitment ceremony they both decided to leave the experiment. Lauren made her feelings very clear when she wrote “leave-ing the zoo!!” As previously mentioned, Clint has since been linked to fellow bride Jacqui.

Eliot and Veronica

Veronica and Eliot on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Eliot’s second wife also looked like she could be a better fit for him, but it also wasn’t meant to be. They first hit issues at a dinner party, when Veronica Cloherty disliked Eliot’s behaviour towards ex-wife Lauren. But, Eliot turned it around at the following commitment ceremony when he apologised to Lauren for his actions towards her, winning back the approval of his new bride.

But, they still weren’t able to find a true connection. At the next commitment ceremony, Veronica said she’d been holding back “in order to fit in with Eliot” - something which shocked him. After receiving advice from the experts they decided to give their relationship one last go. But, they couldn’t.

In her post-exit interview with producers, Veronica said: “He didn’t really give me anything . . . it was like drawing blood from a stone.”

In the UK, Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs on E4 every Monday to Thursday. In Australia, the show is airing on Channel Nine now. Check the local TV guide for dates and times.