Married at First Sight Australia groom Ryan Donnelly has taken out a restraining order against his estranged TV wife Jacqui Burfoot.

The reality star’s action comes after the pair, who were matched on season 12 of the hit dating show, made a series of serious allegations against each other.

First Jacqui said she had reported Ryan to the police for revenge porn, writing on her Instagram Stories two weeks ago: “FYI, I filed a police report against Ryan yesterday after sensitive, private, sexual content revenge he has resorted to. He is deleting all comments of people concerned of this nature but it’s a police matter now.”

Now, Jacqui has reportedly been given an apprehended violence order (AVO) that aims to protect her estranged on-screen husband. Ryan is said to have taken out the AVO, which is due for mention on Wednesday April 23, in Campbelltown Courthouse - just days after Jacqui was granted a restraining order against him.

Ryan’s action comes after Jacqui made an argument to a magistrate that Ryan’s behaviour on social media had escalated to a point where intervention was needed. The restraining order prevents Ryan from making any further comment about his on-screen wife publicly on any platform, according to Daily Mail.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

It also bans the MAFS groom from directly or indirectly threatening, harassing, abusing or publishing denigrating material.

In court, Jacqui was reportedly warned proceedings could stop MAFS from going ahead, but Jacqui replied she was “happy for the show to go ahead”. The TV bride was also advised against using social media herself, but was not the subject of an order.

It was further said in court that both Jacqui and Ryan had been posting online about each other whilst the show has been airing, something which participants are banned from doing under their contract.

However, it was claimed Jacqui had been harmed by what Ryan had posted. Jacqui also alleged that Ryan’s comments affected her ability to work as a lawyer.

Ryan last posted on his Instagram page, @ryp_society, about his MAFS journey earlier today (Thursday April 3). But, the post was about his friendship with fellow groom Tony Mojanovski.

Jacqui also last posted on her Instagram page, @jacquelineleejewellery, earlier today - but her post was about her new partner, another MAFS groom called Clint Rice who she met when he joined the experiment late with on-screen wife Lauren Hall.

Channel Nine has also not responded to any of the claims made by Jacqui and Ryan.