Married at First Sight Australia bride Jacqui Burfoot has accused her TV husband Ryan Donnelly of revenge porn.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacqui is currently appearing on season 12 of MAFS Australia, which is airing in both Aus and the UK at the moment, but was actually filmed between July and November 2024.

As the show has aired, the TV bride has made various claims about the show, both against cast mates, the relationship experts, and producers. She’s also broken a rule in the contract which all the partipants have to sign about not revealing spoilers before the show is broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a contract, which was leaked by season 11 groom Ben Walters, the producers have the right to take over a contestant's social media presence. Jacqui’s main Instagram account does appears to have posts created by producers as it only includes promos for the show. But, she is posting on her business account, Jacqui Lee Jewellery, to air some of her grievances against the show.

In one TikTok video, she said: “It’s not easy standing against a big show & network, but genuinely need to blow the whistle.” She claimed that she, and also other brides on the show, were treated in a “unacceptable” way. She said she had to “complain so many times during filming about how disrespectful the experts, and the group were, and even the producers”.

In other videos, she has also complained about how she has been edited in the show, claiming she was made to look “crazy”. Her Instagram bio on her business account reads: “I’m Jacqui from mafs!I’ve gone rogue to shine light on wrongdoing & mistreatment!”

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

She’s also exposed some supposed conditions brides and grooms were kept in behind-the-scenes. Uploading a video she said she filmed after one of the show’s dinner parties, she claimed all of the participants were forced to sit apart, not speak and not use their phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dinner parties, which take place weekly and are attended by all the couples, take place in coverted disused industrial warehouse in Sydney’s suburb of Lilyfield. The clip seemed to show Carina wrapped up in a blanket, before panning to Paul and Adrian, who were sat a significant distance away, joking with a producer. She said she had managed to sneak her phone in to record the footage.

Now, the upset TV bride she has made a more serious allegation about her on-screen husband Ryan Donnelly.

Jacqui previously confirmed that she and her MAFS husband Ryan split since filming the show last year. Taking to her Instagram Stories on her business page, she claimed that her now ex-partner Ryan has “resorted” to revenge porn and she’s called the police.

She wrote: “FYI, I filed a police report against Ryan yesterday after sensitive, private, sexual content revenge he has resorted to. I encourage anyone to disengage with this content as nobody deserves to go through this. Thank you to all the lovely humans reporting him. He is deleting all comments of people concerned of this nature but it’s a police matter now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality star didn’t give any more specific detail about the alleged content, but she alleged that Donnelly had shared “explicit screenshots” on his Instagram. Donnelly has not yet responded to the allegations and comments on his Instagram posts have since been turned off. Channel Nine has also not responded to Jacqui’s claims.