Married at First Sight Australia season 12 may not be over yet, but we’re already thinking ahead to season 13.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely popular Channel Nine show sees hopeful singles agree to be matched by relationship experts every year, and then meet for the first time on their wedding day, in the hopes of finding ever lasting love.

The show does have some success, in fact there are 8 couples who are still together from the first MAFS Aus 11 seasons - and hopefully there will be at least one more to add from the season 12 cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, it’s not surprising that thousands of people apply to be on the show for every season, as everyone hopes that they are going to be one half of the latest success story. Here’s everything we know about MAFS Aus season 13 so far, and how you can apply for your chance to be one of the 2026 brides and grooms.

Married At First Sight Australia experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

How can you apply to be on MAFS Australia?

To be apply to be on MAFS Australia season 13, you need to fill in a MAFS online application form. We know that the show is filmed across several months midway through the year and then broadcast the following year. So, it follows that people are asked to ensure they can commit up to four months of their life, between late July and November 2025, to the experiment before they apply.

When will MAFS Australia season 13 be filmed?

As previously mentioned, the casting information details that the 13th season of the hit dating show will be filmed later this year, between July and November. But, the initial casting process is likely to be happening right now.

We know that potential participants all have to fill in detailed questionnaires about themselves, their relationship preferences and so on. The three relationship experts who pair the couples together; Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling, no doubt need plenty of time to decide who is going to meet at the altar - and before that there’s sure to be a lengthy process as the lucky spouses need to be chosen from thousands of applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also know, from scenes which air as part of the wedding episodes, that each of the chosen brides and grooms sit down with at least one of the experts for a one-on-one interview, either in person or over video call, before their wedding and this is sure to take some time to organise and film also.

When will MAFS Australia season 13 air?

The answer to that question depends on where in the world you live. If you’re an Aussie, you can expect the next season to hit your screen on Channel Nine in January 2026, if the pattern of release dates from previous seasons follows. If you’re in the UK, the 2026 season will debut in either February or March - again going by previous season patterns.

In the UK, Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs on E4 every Monday to Thursday. In Australia, the show is airing on Channel Nine now. Check the local TV guide for dates and times.