A controversial MAFS Australia groom is looking for love again and is hoping a second reality dating show - Love Triangle - may be the key to his romantic happiness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Gunner became a household name when he married Heidi Latcham back in 2019 on Married at First Sight Australia - for all the wrong reasons.

Viewers accused him of “gaslighting” his bride when she tried to talk to him about serious and emotional topics, leading to him becoming the villian of the series. But now, he is no doubt hoping to change public perception of him as well as finally finding his one by appearing on season three of Love Triangle Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show sees singles called pickers choose between two connections after getting to know them over text without knowing what they look like. They then meet their chosen potential partner on a blind date before moving in together. After a few days, however, their rejected suitor reappears for a date and also moves in - making for dramatic scenes as the picker must then make a choice.

Gunner has been spotted on a beach in Sydney filming for the show, and appeared to be enjoying a date with a blonde woman. It is thought that he is a picker, however, rather than a dater. The scene, which was captured by Daily Mail Australia, looked similar to Gunner’s infamous failed honeymoon date with Latcham.

The pair seemed to have great chemistry on their wedding day and were visibly thrilled when they were introduced to each other. But, their happy union quickly took a turn on their honeymoon.

Mike Gunner was a groom on Married at First Sight Australia 2019 and now he's going to appear on Love Triangle Australia 2025 as he continues his search for love on reality TV. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

While they were sat on the beach, Latcham told Gunner about her time living in foster care and government housing, but he didn’t respond well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became visibly impatient and told her: “Find a conclusion at some point.” When she then said she was upset by his lack of sympathy, he told her “Look, I'm not your therapist. This isn't therapy.”

Clearly even more upset, she replied: “Mike you are such a f***ing hypocrite. If we weren't on an island I would run.”

Latcham later said she had forgiven her TV husband but did say that the exchange was a “slap in the face”. Fans of the show were less forgiving and claimed Gunner had “gaslit” his bride.

The pair struggled to communicate effectively throughout the experiment, which sees strangers begin a relationship on their wedding day, and they decided to break-up before the show came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to 9Honey after his infamous MAFS beach date aired, Gunner admitted that he regretted his actions. “In that particular moment for some reason I just lost it and I don't really have a good answer for that,” he said. He explained that several factors influenced his behaviour, including seasickness, dehydration and the fact he had consumed several glasses of champagne.

“I just became a bit overwhelmed with the subject that we were speaking about and it just wasn't for me - the time or the place and I was a bit impatient and I don't know why,” he added.

Love Triangle Australia season three will air later this year. A release date has not yet been confirmed, but we’ll update this page with a date when we have it. In the meantime, Love Triangle Australia seasons 1 and 2 can be watched on catch up services in Australia as well as the UK.