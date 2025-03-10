Married at First Sight star Jules Robinson has tearfully hit back at a troll who falsely claimed that her four-year-old son Oliver had died.

The mum-of-two took to Instagram earlier today (Monday March 10) to speak about the rumour that her eldest son Oliver, who she shares with MAFS husband Cameron Merchant, had died.

The rumour began when an internet user shared picture of Cam and Jules with their then newborn son in 2020 with the caption: 'RIP Oliver'. The image was shared to a MAFS fansite. The troll even posed the question 'could this be the end?’ and claimed ‘Cam Merchant blames son's tragic death on partner Jules Robinson’.

Jules shared the cruel and completely untrue post to her Instagram page and shared her thoughts: “Ok I've had some pretty awful and untrue things said about me . . . but this is the worst”, she wrote. “Whoever wrote this is you should be ashamed of yourself. If you see please report. A family member shared this with me; it's a MAFS fan page.”

The reality star also shared a video to her Stories in which she could be seen holding her youngest son, seven-month-old Carter James, while tearfully urging users to “stop and think” before posting “stupid comments”.

“Okay, you know what the funny thing is? On Friday, I spoke at an event, and I had a lot of questions about trolling and how I deal with it,” she said. “And you know what, nine times out of ten, I’m always fine. I’ve done enough work on myself to be able to protect myself and to always know that generally they’re always about how I look or how I dress or whatever,” she went on.

Married at First couple Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson with their two sons Oliver and Carter. Photo by Instagram/@julesrobinson82. | Instagram/@julesrobinson82

“You know what? That does not bother me at all. But to come at my family and to say something so awful. And the point that you’ve gone to source photos of [Oliver] as a baby . . . like what is the purpose of this? It's just insane and people just need to stop and think before they do such stupid things.”

She concluded with a strong statement: “So yeah I am upset and I am human and that is not fair to write things like that about my children so who ever you are @#$%^ you are an absolute moron.”

The 42-year-old later returned with another video in which she thanked all of her family, friends and fans who had sent her supportive messages. She also said that she thought the rumour was ‘disgusting’.

It comes a little more than a month after Jules and Cam had to rush Oliver to hospital. The couple, who appeared on the 2019 season of the popular dating reality show, took to Instagram to tell their fans they had to seek emergency medical care for Oliver on Monday night February 3, after he had a fall.

Explaining the reason for the hospital trip, 41-year-old Cam explained that their son got a little over-excited during play time. He wrote: “Didn't expect to be here on a Monday evening. 3 stitches later side of cheek. . . balance beam fail . . . tough lesson. . . balance better.”

The couple made MAFS history when Cam proposed to Jules for real in the final vow ceremony. They married for real in 2019. In 2020, the couple announced the birth of Oliver and in July 2024 they welcomed their second son, Carter.

The pair recently opened up about their experience on MAFS and revealed how it can leave participants a “shell” of a person. “The reason why we feel it did go so well for us was because we did so much work on ourselves as individuals prior. So the universe was like ‘okay, now you're ready for it’,” Cam told Yahoo Lifestyle in August.

Robinson said: “We're forever grateful for our experience. It was tough, we both broke into tears in there, but we're really grateful for such a fun, amazing experience that led to all this.”

The reality couple also spoke about the “dark side” of reality TV and how the show can have a negative impact on participants. Cam said that if a potential participant doesn't “work on themselves” before appearing on the show, they will come out “even more of a shell of a person” than they might have been going in. “If you're going in there with half of an understanding of who you are, what you stand for, who you're not, you get lost in the wash and you come out thinking ‘geez, was that worth it?’ There's so much to it,” he said.