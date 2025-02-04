Married at First couple Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson with their two sons Oliver and Carter. Photo by Instagram/@julesrobinson82. | Instagram/@julesrobinson82

Married at First Sight Australia couple Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson have had to rush their four-year-old son to hospital.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, who appeared on the 2019 season of the popular dating reality show, took to Instagram to tell their fans they had to seek emergency medical care for Oliver on Monday night, (February 3), after he had a fall.

41-year-old Merchant shared an image that showed his 42-year-old wife looking after their injured child. ‘Brave’ Oliver was sat on a hospital bed with a plaster on his face while his mum looked after him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the reason for the hospital trip, Merchant explained that their son got a little over-excited during play time. He wrote: “Didn't expect to be here on a Monday evening. 3 stitches later side of cheek. . . balance beam fail . . . tough lesson. . . balance better.”

The dad then shared a short clip showing the youngster happily playing with toys in the children's ward at Northern Beaches Hospital, Frenchs Forest, Australia.

Panning the camera round the room to show how it is decorated with cartoon images on the walls, Merchant then questioned why adult wards do not look the same way. “I don't understand why adult hospital wards aren't as happy and uplifting as kids wards that create surroundings that calm, distract and reduce stress,” he said.

Married at First couple Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson with their two sons Oliver and Carter. Photo by Instagram/@julesrobinson82. | Instagram/@julesrobinson82

Robinson also took to her Instagram to share a short clip that showed Oliver happily chatting in the car after leaving the hospital. In the caption, she said it was her little boy's fourth hospital visit in as many years. '”3 stitches later. He is such a little bruiser. 4 big hospital runs in 4 years. Stacked into the balance beam at day care. He was so brave,” she wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant. Photo by Instagram/@/julesrobinson82. | Instagram/@/julesrobinson82

Robinson and Merchant were firm fan favourites in season six MAFS Aus. They were one of the couples who met and married on their wedding day, after being paired by relationship experts - although the marriage was not legally binding. They are also one of 8 couples still together from all MAFS Aus series.

The couple made MAFS history when Merchant proposed to Robinson for real in the final vow ceremony. They married for real in 2019. In 2020, the couple announced the birth of Oliver and in July 2024 they welcomed their second son, Carter.

The pair recently opened up about their experience on MAFS and revealed how it can leave participants a “shell” of a person. “The reason why we feel it did go so well for us was because we did so much work on ourselves as individuals prior. So the universe was like ‘okay, now you're ready for it’,” Merchant told Yahoo Lifestyle in August.

Robinson said: “We're forever grateful for our experience. It was tough, we both broke into tears in there, but we're really grateful for such a fun, amazing experience that led to all this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality couple also spoke about the “dark side” of reality TV and how the show can have a negative impact on participants. Merchant said that if a potential participant doesn't “work on themselves” before appearing on the show, they will come out “even more of a shell of a person” than they might have been going in. “If you're going in there with half of an understanding of who you are, what you stand for, who you're not, you get lost in the wash and you come out thinking ‘geez, was that worth it?’ There's so much to it,” he said.