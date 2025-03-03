Married at First Sight Australia is facing growing backlash as fans hit out at the “toxic” behaviour of two of the season 12 grooms.

Viewers have slammed Channel Nine, questioning why TV husbands Adrian Araouzou and Paul Antonine have been allowed to remain on the hit dating show after their actions towards their wives.

Police were called to the MAFS Aus apartments after Antonine punched a hole in a door following a row with his TV bride Carina Mirabile, in scenes which have just aired in Australia.

The trouble between the pair started when Mirabile told her spouse that she had previously slept with a famous US rapper Quavo. The argument which followed between the pair was not caught by the cameras, but Mirabile described it in an interview with producers. "I was cuddling him and he was like ‘I just need space’, she recalled. "He obviously didn't like that. I turned around and went to bed and that's when he got really angry and he punched a wall."

Antonine was later seen crying as he apologised to his wife for his actions. "I just completely lost my nerves," he said. "She couldn't give me my space and I just absolutely lost it He continued and explained the incident in his own words: "I lost control and I punched a hole in the bedroom door. It’s just not the right thing to do. It’s unacceptable, it’s disgusting. I’m still hating myself for doing this."

New South Wales police, who cover the Sydney area where the show is filmed, confirmed they launched an investigation into the incident. "The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation," a police spokesperson told Sky News Australia. "As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter".

Staff members at Channel Nine, who air the show, have been holding crisis talks since the episode aired, according to Daily Mail Australia. As we know, however, MAFS is filmed in advance so while the scenes were only broadcast this week, they were filmed late last year.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 grooms Adrian Araouzou and Paul Antonine have been accused of displaying 'toxic' behaviour towards their wives. Photos by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Then, in more recent scenes, groom Adrian Araouzou has been accused by fans of displaying controlling behaviour towards his bride Awhina Rutene. During the most recent commitment ceremony, where all the couples take it in turns to speak to the experts about their relationship, Araouzou repeatedly told Rutene what to say prior to their turn on the couch. Then, once in front of the experts, he cut her off as she tried to speak.

Prior to the commitment ceremony beginning, viewers watched as Araouzou told his wife that she should not speak about their family day, but she made it clear that he doesn't control what she says and she wanted to discuss it with experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla.

But, when she did try to speak her husband cut her off. The behaviour did not go unnoticed by their castmates. Fellow groom Dave Hand called out: “She looks at you for permission to speak, mate. Ask her.” Rutene responded: “It's not that I feel like I need permission. It's that sometimes, I feel like it'll cause a rift between us if I delve into too much details about certain things and I don't want to hurt Adrian's feelings.”

Much to he shock of fellow brides and grooms, and the viewers, however, she chose to continue in the experiment and remain married to Araouzou. Antonine and Mirabile also chose to stay together during the ceremony.

Fans took to X to express their horror at both situations, but also condemed the experts for appearing to reprimand Antonine and not Araouzou. One person said: “For anyone wondering why victims stay with abusive partners, watching Paul is exactly why. The victim blaming for why he did it, then the remorse and the clutching and the crying and making the victim feel like she is the only way he can recover. Makes me sick.”

Another said: “ So whilst Paul is hauled over the coals for his unacceptable behaviour (although he took accountability)…Adrian on the other hand is totally free to continue to coercively control Awhina (illegal here in Qld ). Why TF did Adrian escape any scrutiny???”

A third wrote: “I urge Channel 9 and the so-called experts to get this abusive f*** off my TV screen”, alongside a photo of Araouzou. A fourth wrote: “So if Paul's behaviour is toxic and inappropriate, then what the fuck is Adrian's behaviour?”

A statement from Nine about the situation between Antonine and Mirabile read: “Our first priority at all times has been the wellbeing and safety of the participants and after extensive consultation with Carina, she wanted to remain in the experiment with Paul. We continue to provide support for Carina and Paul.

“Nine and Endemol Shine take their obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine also have an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support.

“This service gives participants access to clinicians to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is available to all participants for as long as they need it, it does not end.”

Channel Nine has not commented on the situation between Araouzou and Rutene.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 will begin airing in the UK on E4 tonight (Monday March 3) at 9pm. New episodes will follow every Monday to Thursday. In Australia, the show is airing on Channel Nine now. Check the local TV guide for dates and times.