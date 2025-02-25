A new series of Married at First Sight UK is coming to E4, after an explosive reunion episode involving brides and grooms from series 8 and 9.

More singles from across the UK are getting ready to take the ultimate leap of faith in the name of love and marry a stranger on hugely popular E4 dating show Married at First Sight.

The show is going to air its 10th UK series this year, and the experiment does actually work as there are some couples who are still together after meeting on the previous MAFS UK series. There’s even been some MAFS babies born in recent years.

After the airing of a special reunion episode which included brides and grooms who took part in previous series 8 and 9, which included explosive scenes such as Amy Kenyon and Adam Nightingale discussing the true nature of their relationship and also Nathan Campbell talking about what led to his break-up with Lacey Martin, viewers will be wondering when the new series will air.

The show is loved by fans across the world, and are several versions of it in different countries, including Australia (where a 12th season is airing now, and will shortly be available to watch in the UK), and also United States and New Zealand.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Married at First Sight UK series 10.

When will Married at First Sight UK series 10 air?

The new series of Married at First Sight will air later in the year. The two most recent series, series 8 and 9, both aired in mid-September, so it’s likely that series 10 will also air ar around the same time.

The show also begins on a Monday, in 2023 it was on Monday September 18 and in 2024 it was on Monday September 16, so we would guess that the new 2025 series will air on Monday September 15.

Judging by previous airing patterns, we expect the launch episode will be at 9pm on that day on E4, followed by regular episodes every Monday to Thursday in the same time slot. In recent years, series have lasted for two months, and we have no reason to think series 10 will be any different, so it will run until mid-November.

Channel 4 hasn’t officially announced the air date for series 10 yet, but when they do we’ll update this page.

Is there a Married at First Sight series 10 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for the new series of MAFS yet, but we’ll post it here when there is one. A teaser trailer usually starts airing on the channel about two weeks before the launch date, followed by a full-length trailer which reveals the launch date about a week before the series begins.

Who is in the Married at First Sight series 10 cast?

No details about this year’s cast has been announced by Channel 4 yet either, but as we know the show is filmed months in advance and that means we also know the 2025 MAFS UK brides and grooms will have already been decided. Again, we’ll bring you cast information as soon as we have it.

Married at First Sight series 1 to 9 are available to watch now on Channel 4 on demand.