Married at First Sight UK stars Amy Kenyon and Adam Nightingale have finally told the whole truth about their relationship - weeks after previously denying they were romantically involved.

The couple met when they both took part in last year’s E4 dating show Married at First Sight UK - however, they were each matched with other people. Kenyon was partnered up with Luke Debono while Nightingale was with Polly Sellman.

They each made it all the way to the final vows, where couples must decide whether or not they are going to stay together outside of the experiment, with their respective spouses. However, they each decided that it was time to end their relationships. Kenyon made a particularly bold statement by choosing to wear a black dress to mourn the death of her marriage.

After they each ended their relationships, rumours of romance were sparked between them after they were seen getting close during Kenyon’s MAFS watch party, which took place as the hit reality show aired the final vows. Back in December, they shared a TikTok video where they answered questions from fans. During the video, one fan asked if they were a couple - something which they both denied.

But, in the weeks that have followed fans of the duo have continued to believe that there may be more than friendship between the pair as they still look cosy together. At the MAFS UK reunion, which will air tonight (Monday February 24), their closeness also doesn’t go unnoticed by their co-stars who also question the nature of their relationship.

In the preview clip, the co-stars can be seen reacting to the return of the honesty box, which contains questions written for them by the experts. It was clear Kenyon was dreading the question that would be for her, as she could be heard saying "oh no, no, no, no”.

As Nightingale opened the box, seeing the question that was inside, his eyes went extremely wide and he squeaked in awkwardness before promptly closing the lid. Addressing Kenyon, who was sitting next to him, he read what was on the card to her. It said: "Amy, why do you think people are so keen to see us become a couple?"

The TV bride took a while to answer and then said: "I think it's because we bring out the best in each other. We bounce off each other, and we have an amazing friendship. We're always laughing. You care about my feelings, I care about yours, and we just support each other through everything."

A fellow bride, Kristina Goodsell questioned if there was room for their friendship to blossom into something more. Kenyon was quick to reply that she “can't comment” as that question wasn't in the honesty box. Nightingale agreed and added: "I'm sorry, but if you want that question, you best go type it up!"

Another TV groom, Orson Nurse, asked if there had been any kisses between them, and Adam coyly said: "There's been no kissing… so far." Their co-stars then chanting for them to kiss there and then at the table.

The pair did not kiss, however, and promptly moved the conversation along by asking who was next to answer a question. Their respective former spouses, Sellman and Debono were not present at the reunion to hear the exchange.

In an interview away from the rest of the group, the pair spoke about their partnership - and still continued to spark intrigue. Kenyon said: "I'm not sure what the future holds for me and Adam. I don't think the book is fully closed." He replied: "Maybe some little mini Adams could be on the cards? Or maybe we could just practice."

The Married at First Sight UK Reunion Special airs tonight (Monday February 24) at 9pm on E4.