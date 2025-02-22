4 . Peggy Lawrence

Peggy Lawrence had black hair when she was one of the 30 single girls looking for love on Paddy McGuinness' ITV dating show Take Me Out back in 2012. The premise of the show saw men come down the love lift and try to impress a group of women, who were each stood at a podium which was lit up bright red. If they liked what they saw, they kept their light on but if they didn't they turned it off. Then, at the end, the man chose who he wanted to go on a date with from all the women who were left with their light on. Peggy was given the nickname 'picky Peggy' by Paddy as she turned her light off a lot. But, she did eventually she got a date with a man called Andrew. They were whisked off to The Isle Of Fernandos - the fictional location where contestants had their dates - and though they were seen to get on well the romance obviously didn't go anywhere. In 2023, Peggy, now a blonde, tried her luck again on MAFS UK. She was paired with Georges Berthonneau. The couple had a rocky marriage, but they did decide to stay together post-experiment. They split up, however, in February 2024, after a few months together in the real world. Photos by ITV/Channel 4. | ITV/Channel 4