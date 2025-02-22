Shockingly, of the 19 men and women who have carried out their search for a relationship by signing up to at least two dating shows - 17 of them have married a stranger on Married at First Sight. There’s also a three contestants who have applied the saying ‘third time is the charm’ by trying their luck on not one, not two dating shows, but three.
Many contestants have appeared on other hugely popular dating shows which are on our screens now, such as First Dates, along with the second dating show to be created by the MAFS producers, Love Triangle.
For others, it’s forgotten shows which are no longer being made which marked their first attempt at reality TV love, from Take Me Out, to Don’t Tell The Bride, Dress to Impress and Dinner Date.
This seems to confirm what we have long suspected: While there are application forms that anyone can fill in to be in with a chance at being on our beloved dating shows - and I know that’s true because I was almost on First Dates - some contestants are put forward for the shows from their talent agencies or scouted by the producers themselves. How else could it be explained that these 19 people have been selected to appear on more than one dating show when each one gets thousands of applicants?
So, take a look through our gallery and see which dating show hopefuls you recognise.
1. Luke Worley
Luke Worley first took part in Davina McCall's Language of Love in 2022. The show, which was also on E4 and only ran for one series, paired up British and Spanish singletons. They could not speak each other's language, but the hope was that they would still find connections despite their language barrier. Worley did make a connection - though with one of the fellow Brits - but that obviously didn't last as in 2023 Worley joined cast for Married at First Sight UK series 8. He was matched with Jay Howard, and though the pair had a promising start their relationship wasn't meant to be either. Photos by Channel 4. | Channel 4
2. Ella Morgan
Ella Morgan first rose to fame in 2023 when she was the first transgender bride on E4 dating show Married at First Sight UK. Ella was matched with Nathanial Valentino, but she caused controversy by leaving Valentino in favour of starting a romance with fellow groom JJ Slater, who also ended his marriage to be with her. The pair re-entered the experiment as a new couple, but Slater decided he did not want to take the relationship any further. Then, last year, she was then the first transgender woman to join the celebrity dating agency on Celebs Go Dating, another E4 dating show. She met Alex James Ali and the pair started a relationship, but she announced they had split at the end of last year in January. Photos by Channel 4. | Channel 4
3. Nathanial Valentino
Nathianal Valentino has himself been busy using reality shows to try and find the one. He's been on Young Free and Single, Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer and MAFS. Ten years ago, he was on E4 dating show Young Free and Single, in which six men and women looked for love. He became close to fellow contestant Laura but the two decided they were better off as friends. He was then on Geordie Shore dating show spin-off Hot Single Summer in 2021, which saw the original cast date new people, (of which Nathianal was one), post-lockdown. Finally, we know that he was a 2023 MAFS groom. Photos by Instagram and Channel 4. | Instagram and Channel 4.
4. Peggy Lawrence
Peggy Lawrence had black hair when she was one of the 30 single girls looking for love on Paddy McGuinness' ITV dating show Take Me Out back in 2012. The premise of the show saw men come down the love lift and try to impress a group of women, who were each stood at a podium which was lit up bright red. If they liked what they saw, they kept their light on but if they didn't they turned it off. Then, at the end, the man chose who he wanted to go on a date with from all the women who were left with their light on. Peggy was given the nickname 'picky Peggy' by Paddy as she turned her light off a lot. But, she did eventually she got a date with a man called Andrew. They were whisked off to The Isle Of Fernandos - the fictional location where contestants had their dates - and though they were seen to get on well the romance obviously didn't go anywhere. In 2023, Peggy, now a blonde, tried her luck again on MAFS UK. She was paired with Georges Berthonneau. The couple had a rocky marriage, but they did decide to stay together post-experiment. They split up, however, in February 2024, after a few months together in the real world. Photos by ITV/Channel 4. | ITV/Channel 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.