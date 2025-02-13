The Married at First Sight UK reunion has been confirmed - and it’s just days away.

It’s been weeks since a MAFS UK reunion was promised since the most recent series ended in November, and Channel 4 has now finally given us an air date.

But, the reunion is not perhaps what we have come to expect in that it is not exclusively for cast members from series 9, the most recent series of the dating show which aired between September and November 2024.

This is perhaps due to the fact that producers were reportedly struggling to get some previous cast members to agree to come back. That might also explain why it’s taken three months to air the reunion when it has previously aired around one month after the series finale.

There were two reunion episodes which aired immediately after the end of series 9, as always, but there is usually a further reunion which airs at Christmas - something we did not happen in 2024.

Instead, the upcoming MAFS UK 2025 reunion will see big personalities from different series come together to enjoy a retreat. The question is, will it be romantic sparks that fly or fiery ones?

A MAFS UK 2025 reunion is coming - and the cast and release date have both been confirmed by Channel 4. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The cast includes ex couples, including Tasha Jay and Paul Liba who recently announced their separation after being together for one year post-experiment, but also one of the four MAFS UK couples who are still together. So, there’s sure to be both.

The relationship experts, Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, will be giving the returning brides and grooms an honesty box which will include all the probing questions viewers will want to know the answer to.

So, who will be at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion, and when will the show air? Here’s all you need to know.

Who will be at the MAFS 2025 reunion?

The MAFS UK brides and grooms who are packing their backs for the reunion country retreat are:

Adam Nightingale (series 9)

Amy Kenyon (series 9)

Hannah Norburn (series 9)

Holly Ditchfield (series 9)

Kieran Chapman (series 9)

Kristina Goodsell (series 9)

Lacey Martin (series 9)

Nathan Campbell (series 9)

Orson Nurse (series 9)

Sacha Jones (series 9)

Sionnain Carmichael (series 9)

Ella Morgan (series 8)

Erica Roberts (series 8)

Matt Pilmoor (series 8)

Shona Manderson (series 8)

Paul Liba (series 8)

Tasha Jay (series 8)

MAFS fans don’t have long to wait for the eagerly anticipated reunion. It will air on E4 on Monday February 24 at 9pm.