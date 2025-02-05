Married at First Sight Australia is back for a 12th season and, as always, the newlyweds are being guided by relationship experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

MAFS Aus asks brave singles to put their faith in three relationship experts and agree to marry a stranger just moments after meeting them on their wedding day.

They then go on honeymoon and move in together as they see if their relationship can actually flourish, all while carrying out tasks set for them by the experts and attending dinner parties with the other couples.

As to be expected when two strangers suddenly spend 24/7 together, there’s plenty of drama, and all of the couples - even the ones who actually do find a genuine romantic spark - face ups and downs.

For that reason, the couples all sit down with the experts once a week in a commitment ceremony, where they discuss what’s been happening in their marriages and seek their expert advice.

But, who are the experts, Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and who are each of them in relationships with? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Married at First Sight Australia experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling. Photo by Channel 4/Channel 9. | Channel 4/Channel 9

Who is Alessandra Rampolla?

Alessandra Rampolla, aged 50, is a certified clinical sexologist from San Juan in Puerto Rico with over 20 years' experience. She joined the MAFS Australia expert panel for its eighth season in 2021. She shares her expertise in sexology with the couples, helping them with the intimacy in their relationships.

She began her career as a clinical sexologist counselling individuals and couples. She was educated in the United States, has a master's degree in marriage and family therapy, and holds a number of other degrees and certifications in the field of sexology.

She has starred in various programs around the world as a sexology expert, such as the international Emmy Award-nominated School For Husbands, which broadcast across Latin America, as well as the UK’s Sex Hospital. She has also been a regular guest on international shows like Dr Phil.

Rampolla has hosted her own radio show and is also the author of five bestselling books.

Who is Alessandra Rampolla in a relationship with?

Rampolla is not married and does not appear to be dating anyone. She was previously married to a businessman named John Hernandez. They wed in 2007 but they got divorced after four years together.

Shortly after their split in 2011, she told local publication Woman’s Day that they had simply gone down “different paths”. “I did everything possible for us to be happy together, and I don’t regret anything I did,” she said. “There was no drama between us, we love each other and we are friends but at a certain point, life just took us on a different path,” she added.

She said the marriage ended because she was keen to stay in Argentina and start a family whereas he wanted to return to Puerto Rico.

Who is John Aiken?

John Aiken, aged 54, from Sydney, trained in the field of relationships and has been working in private practice for over 25 years. He focuses on giving out practical advice to singles and couples on MAFS, and he’s been an expert on the show since it first started back in 2015.

As well as providing expert skills on MAFS, he has hosted and provided expert commentary on a number of other TV shows, including ABC's Making Couples Happy and Making Families Happy. He also joined the MAFS New Zealand expert panel last year. In addition, he’s a best-selling author and runs exclusive relationship retreats.

Who is John Aiken in a relationship with?

Aiken is married to Kelly Swanson-Roe. On January 21, he posted a photo of them to his Instagram along with the caption: “18 years today #HappyAnniversary”. Swanson-Roe is a 50-year-old interior designer and landscaper. She is also a former TV3 and Prime News presenter and is from New Zealand. They pair met after her first husband died in a canyoning tragedy when she was 24.

They have two children, Aston, 14, and Piper, 11. They spent their first few years together in New Zealand, before moving to Sydney in 2008, and make at least one trip back every year. They married in Waiheke Island, New Zealand, in 2007.

Who is Mel Schilling?

Mel Schilling, aged 53, from Melbourne, is a dating and relationship expert who is passionate about educating, motivating and inspiring people to be their best. She works with clients at all stages of life; from dating to relationships, parenthood, career and divorce.

She has more than 20 years worth of experience working as a qualified specialist in human behavioural performance and purpose, and has operated across the Australasian and Middle East regions. She joined the MAFS franchise in 2016, and has worked as an expert on both the Australia and UK versions ever since then. Dhe also works as a coach, speaker, TV presenter and consultant, and runs a blog.

Who is Mel Schilling in a relationship with?

Schilling is married to a man called Gareth Brisbane, who is originally from Northern Ireland. He runs online betting business, and was living in Adelaide when he met his future wife, who was then living in Melbourne.

She was a single woman for 10 years before she met Brisbane on online dating site eHarmony when she was 40. They had IVF and their daughter, Maddie, was born in November 2014, when Schilling was 42. She is now 10 years old. In 2018, the couple got married in Bali. The family now live in Brighton, United Kingdom together.