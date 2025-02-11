A Married at First Sight bride has seemingly debuted a new relationship with a fellow reality star - who also went looking for love on a reality dating show.

Holly Ditchfield, who came to public prominence on last year’s Married At First Sight UK, has been spotted walking hand-in-hand with Mike Durrant, who also rose to fame last year thanks to his appearance on a reality dating show.

Durrant appeared on Dating Naked UK, a show which asked singles to literally bare all in the hope of finding the one. Ditchfield, meanwhile, married a stranger moments after meeting at the altar.

The pair, both 29, ultimately didn’t find lasting love on their respective dating shows, but it seems they may now have found romance with each other.

In a photo posted to their Instagram pages, the duo were seen holding hands as they walked down the street in Manchester. The image was captioned by Durrant: “Left Barbie at home and took Cindy out”.

In another photo posted to Durrant’s page, the pair are seen looking lovingly into one another’s eyes and smiling at each other, with Ditchfield’s hand resting on his knee. In the caption, he claimed that the pair were “organising divorces”.

Fans were quick to comment and question if they were romantically involved. “Are u 2 a couple I've watched both of u on tv,” one person asked. They added: “Hope u 2 get together.” Someone else said: “You two a couple? Nice.”

Durrant is an international event planner from Newcastle, and he has dated famous faces in the past. He had a romance with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry before appearing on TV himself.

Married at First Sight UK 2024 bride Holly Ditchfield. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Dating UK 2024 contestant Mike Durrant. Photo by Parmount +. | Parmount +

While on Dating Naked UK, which was presented by Rylan, Durrant dated Tiarne Butler. She was later voted off the show, and then the couple decided to split. After the final episode of the series aired, Butler said she took a "massive risk" of moving to Spain to make the relationship work, but wrote on Instagram: "I feel like I was sold a dream of who he was."

Ditchfield, a beautician from Huddersfield, had a fiery relationship with on-screen husband Alex Henry. They remained in the MAFS experiment for many weeks, but ultimately went their separate ways.

Fans hoped they had rekindled their romance as they posted photos of them together on social media after the show had aired. But, they later dashed hopes by confirming they were not an item. "We was never back together; we was working on a friendship," Ditchfield wrote to a fan who asked about her relationship with Henry during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in November.

One fan commented on the photo that they were “soooooo relieved to see you are holding hands with any other guy than Alex!” They added: “Wishing you love and luck for a fab future x.”