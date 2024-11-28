Married at First Sight UK bride Holly Ditchfield has finally told the truth about her relationship with TV husband Alex Henry.

The pair were one of the couples who met at the altar on the 9th season of the E4 reality TV series earlier this year. The pair had a rocky and fiery relationship from almost day one, with them first falling out on one of the first days of their honeymoon.

They tried to make their relationship work, however, and stayed in the experiment for a number of weeks. They did experience some positive moments where it looked like they may be a good match - but they would then soon be fighting again.

The tension in their relationship, coupled with Ditchfield’s homesickness, led to the bride taking some time out to see her children. When she returned to the show during a commitment ceremony, where the couples each sit down with the experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, she told him she wanted to end their relationship. She dramatically stated that she’d remembered who she was and she wasn’t prepared to put up with their rollercoaster of emotions anymore.

It appeared, however, that they confirmed on social media this month, after the show’s two explosive reunion episodes aired, that they rekindled their relationship in the real world after choosing to leave the experiment.

Ditchfield has now responded to fans' questions about her relationship woth Henry on her Instagram Stories. Probably referring to the duo's post-MAFS appearances together on each of their Instagram accounts, one of Ditchfield's 114,000 followers quizzed her about the reason why she "split up again" with Henry.

Holly Ditchfield and Alex Henry were paired together in series 9 of MAFS UK in 2024. Photo by Instagram/@alexander.henry_. | Instagram/@alexander.henry_

Sadly for any hopeful romantics out there, it seems that the pair never actually got back together after they left the show and are just friends. "We was never back together; we was working on a friendship," Ditchfield said.

After their final, explosive confrontation, aired on the show both Ditchfield and Henry shared social media posts in which they reflected on their experiences in the experiment. He said their relationship just "wasn't meant to be" and wished his former wife "nothing but the best", but her message didn't mention him.

She wrote: "MAFS taught me so much about myself things that I never knew I was capable of doing I accomplished. I am proud of me. Thank you to my amazing MAFS family! My family! My friends and all the lovely people I have met along the way. Over and out."

However, earlier this month they sparked rumours they had got back together by posting videos of them heading off for a day out together, and also photos of them at a MAFS UK cast party smiling and cuddling.