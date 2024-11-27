MAFS Australia star Rebecca 'Beck' Zemek has told her fans that she has lost her second child to miscarriage.

Beck, who featured in season 8 of the dating show in 2021, had only announced on Sunday November 10 that she and fiancé Ben Michell were expecting their second child together. However, in a new Instagram post, she revealed she had lost the baby - just days after doing a gender reveal and discovering she was expecting a girl.

In her caption, the reality star wrote: "I can't get my words and thoughts together, so I'll just write them. At a routine check up, I experienced a silent miscarriage in my second trimester… a term I'd heard but never really thought about after all I didn't know anyone who had gone through one, so didn't think it could be common.

“Little did I know statistics say 1/4 pregnancies can end this way, but when it's your reality, it's more than just a number. It's heartbreak. It's silence. It's loss.

"The next moments were surreal. The baby had stopped growing, but my body hadn't realized yet... The hardest part is that your body still carries on. Your belly still round, your hormones still remind you of pregnancy, and yet, you mentally have to come to terms that life has ended. I was caught in a limbo... no longer pregnant, but not ready to say goodbye."

She continued: "I'm not sharing this for sympathy. I want to share this because women shouldn't feel ashamed or like they have to suffer in silence.

Married at First Sight Australia star Rebecca 'Beck' Zemeck has announced she has lost her second daughter after suffering a miscarriage. Photo by Instagram/@beckzemek. | Instagram/@beckzemek

"Loss is part of the journey for so many of us, and it's okay to grieve, to cry, to celebrate, and to TALK!"If you're going through this, know that your pain is valid, your loss is real, and you are not alone. Thanks to my close circle getting me through this."

In a video accompanying the post, she spoke directly to the camera and admitted that she was "really struggling to see a light at the end of this tunnel". She added, however, that the support and messages she had received have been "incredible".

The star received many comments of condolence from her famous friends and also fans. Fellow reality star Jessie Wynter wrote: “I’m so sorry Beck. Thank you for being so brave, we all admire and are grateful for you speaking out about this. Sending you so so much love.”

One fan wrote: “I’m sorry you and your family are having to suffer such a sad loss. I am so grateful that you’re talking about something so many women suffer through silently.

“Thank you for the strength you are displaying by being vulnerable to us all.No matter what, you will always be a mother of two. Even if you didn’t meet earth side, she will always have been your second girl.”

Zemek was involved in one of MAFS most shocking cheating scandals when she took part in the show three years ago. She briefly left her husband Jake Edwards alone in their shared apartment during the experiment to return to her home in Perth when her family told her that her dog was sick.

During their separation, Zemech was filming herself, but she revealed more than she intended. Thining that she had hit the 'stop' button after recording one of her updates, she accidentally recorded a man approaching her - and they were then heard kissing passionately off camera.

When the footage was then shared with Edwards, and the entire cast, she tried to explain the mystery man by telling her spouse that he was her brother. The whole group told her, however, that they didn’t believe her and then, when pushed, Zemeck came clean and admitted: "My dog needed transporting and I reached out to an old burn, who actually took Oscar to the clinic for me. When I saw him, emotion kind of sparked with us. And we did. . . We shared a kiss."

Zemeck and Edwards split up, but she has since found love with Michell. Their daughter Immy Michell was born in May 2022, and the couple then got engaged in March this year.