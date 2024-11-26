A Married at First Sight UK bride has said she “felt like she got bullied” by the other female cast members during her time on the show.

The ninth series of MAFS UK came an end earlier this month with two reunion episodes which sparked more than 500 Ofcom complaints.

According to the broadcasting regulator, Ofcom received hundreds of complaints related to "alleged bullying behaviour during the programme".

The complaints for the reunion dinner party episode were in relation to the confrontational moments between brides Polly Sellman and Holly Ditchfield towards another bride Hannah Norburn and Sellman’s ex-husband Adam Nightingale. Meanwhile, viewers took issue with the behaviour "particularly from Holly and Polly towards Hannah" during the follow-up episode which saw all the couples sit down with the relationship experts one last time.

Now, Norburn has spoken out about her experience on the show - and has said scenes which previously aired of a girls’ day were “watered down”. During the day, some of the other brides had accused Norburn of flirting with their husbands during the experiment.

In an interview with the The Sun she recalled being “screamed at for four hours” by the girls at the reunion and insisted the episode was “watered down in the edit”.

Married at First Sight UK bride Hannah Norburn, who has said she was 'screamed at' by the other brides during her time on the show. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

“It was four hours of absolute hell on earth for me and I was being screamed at by every single girl apart from Emma [Barnes] and Amy [Kenyon],” she said. “Every single one of the girls came for me at some point. Lacey [Martin] was being quite bad and got watered down a little bit. It was over and over and I cried and it was horrible.”

She added: “I’m trying to move on, but it is really unfair for these girls to get away with how they’ve treated people. I feel like I got bullied by the girls on the show and had a terrible experience because of that.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson has said: “The show is a fair and accurate reflection of events during filming.”