A Married at First Sight groom has leaked the contract he claims he had to sign before appearing on the dating show - and it reveals what he calls ‘restrictive’ rules the cast supposedly have to follow.

Ben Walters, who was married to Ellie Dix on season 11 of MAFS Australia, shared details of the contract on his TikTok page on Monday (February 17) - and it highlights a few things you previously didn’t know about the hit dating show.

“There is a Married At First Sight mutiny going on right now, and to help their cause, I'm going to expose some of the juiciest parts of the Married At First Sight f***ing contract they would have signed”, Walters said before he began reading what he called “highlights” from the 40 page document.

Firstly, the former TV groom claimed that participants were basically made to sign away their rights before they appear on the show. Here’s x things, Walter’s claims are written in the contract which are things viewers haven’t previously been told.

Married at First Sight Australia groom Ben Walters have leaked the contract that partipants of the hugely popular dating show supposedly have to sign. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

The contract states participants may or may not be shown in a way [they] consider favourable or unfavourable”. They may also be shown in a way they consider to be embarrassing, apparently. The producers have the right to take over a contestant's social media presence, allegedly. In his video, Walters, reading from the contract, said: “Endemol Shine. (the distribition company behind the show), and Nine, (the TV channel behind the show), each have the right to actively manage and post to your Instagram account.” He added: “You lose your social media, people!” Contestants can’t choose when they will appear on camera, or under what circumstances, supposedly. “Photographing, filming and recording you, your actions, appearance and voice and sound effects at any time on a continuous basis,” Walters read from the contract. He went on: “What does this mean? It means the camera crew can come in at any b***** time - you're sleep deprived, your mental health isn't great - they don't care they'll burst in and film.” Producers have no responsibility over adverse effects contestants may experience as a result of appearing in the show, allegedly. According to Walters, it reads: “You agree to not bring any claim against ESA and/or Nine for any consideration or any entitlement to compensation, loss or damage as a result of any delay, suspension, termination or abandonment of the programme. Or for any failure to enhance your reputation or any damage or adverse impact to your reputation as a result of or in connection with the programme.” Walters concluded: “It means they wash their hands of any responsibility.” Producers can apparently 'snip up’ [footage] for dramatic effect, according to Walters. “I've saved the best for last,” Walters declared, reading out a clause which supposedly reads: “[Participants] must not engage in any form of bullying behaviour”. It also outlines the types of behaviour which may be classed as bullying, including physical harm, verbal abuse and threats, spreading gossip or malicious rumours, and social network posts which may cause hurt. “You can't bully anyone but isn't that kind of what the show's about? Drama?”, Walters posed.

Walters then shared a link to reality show contestant mental health support organisation, The UCAN Foundation, before adding: “Contracts like this out there and Married At First Sight is by far the worst in the f***ing game to get shafted with a pineapple.” The video has been shared with the caption “MAFS contract exposed.”

The creators of MAFS have not commented on Walter’s claims. Following his reality show stint, he is now the host of Get Lost With A Travel Guide podcast, where he interviews guests about travel tips, tourism and culture.

TV insiders told Daily Mail Australia last year that Walter’s wasn’t meant to be on MAFS at all, instead he was expecting to be on another popular reality dating show. “Ben was tipped to be the next Bachelor. He was convinced he had bagged the role and even cancelled several tours and holidays he had planned with friends,” one inside said. According to insiders, Warner Bros. pulled out at the last minute, however.

Walters went on to appear on MAFS, but he soon became a series villian when he blew hot and cold with screen-wife Ellie and even wrote a list of things he didn’t like about her and their relationship. They exited the show and ended their relationship after a few weeks.