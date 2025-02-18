Every year, we watch new relationships form on new series of Married at First Sight Australia and also Married at First Sight UK - but by the time we meet the couples they’ve already known each other for a while.

We all know that the hit dating show is filmed in advance - after all in both the UK and Aus versions the reuinion episode airs just a few days after we see the final vows, and we know from the details they reveal that it’s been much longer since the couple’s were reunited.

The Australian versions airs in Aus in January, while the UK version tends to air in August or September in the UK. The filming schedule is similar for both versions. We need to remember that it takes months for the show to be filmed - around three months in total from the weddings to the final vows - and that there’s then a wait before the reunion episode is filmed to give time for things to actually develop between the couples after the experiment ends. Plus, before the cameras even begin rolling there’s a casting process.

The current series of MAFS Aus, season 12, was released on Monday January 27, but the casting process actually began back in March 2024. Filming then took place over from summer, roughly between June/July and August/September. That means that, by the time viewers are watching the couples meet on their wedding day they’ve actually known each other for around six or seven months and they have already decided whether or not their marriage works.

In the UK, MAFS Australia begins airing around one month later than it does it Aus, which means that even more time has passed until UK viewers know what’s going on.

The reunion episode is recorded in November/December time, around two to three months after the final vows are recorded. That episode airs in March in Aus and April in the UK. So, by the time viewers see the reunion it’s actually already three to five months out of date.

Speaking of the UK, the timings between the show being filmed and the show actually airing are about the same. The upcoming 2025 reunion, for example, which will air on Monday (February 24) was actually filmed in November.

All of the participants are asked to sign an NDA so they aren’t able to reveal any details of what happens prior to the show airing, but we also know that things end up being leaked ahead of time. The cast also often post on Instagram after the reunion episode has aired to give the actual timely update of what’s going on in their romantic life.