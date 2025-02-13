Married at First Sight UK and Celebs Go Dating star Ella Morgan has shown off the results of her hair transplant, and also the gruesome reality of the surgery.

The two time 31-year-old dating show contestant has taken to her Instagram to proudly show off her new hair style, which includes a fringe, to her 251,000 followers, following hair transplant surgery.

The reality star told how she underwent the procedure last week so that she no longer had a “huge a** forehead”, and while she is very pleased with the outcome it was not without pain. She also shared images that show she was left with swollen eyes, a scar across the back of her head and a bandage across her forehead after the surgery.

Morgan, who was the first transgender bride to take part in both MAFS and Celebs Go Dating in 2023 and 2024 respectively, shared a graphic photo of the back of her head, where hair was took from during the procedure to make her new fringe. She has been left with a huge scar. Alongside the image she also shared one her looking “glamourous” with “Miss fringe” which was taken today.

Alongside the post, she wrote: 'Hahaha I can't cope with myself! Today's my first proper outing since my surgery. How have I gone from this to this in a week? I tell you us trans dolls are stronger than weightligters. We are the blueprint.”

Morgan, who recently split with boyfriend Alex James Ali, who she met while filming Celebs Go Dating, also gave her thanks to the practice where she had the procedure done.

In addition, she shared a collage of images of her previous hairstyles. The star has been known to previously wear wigs which enabled her to enjoy a variety of different looks, including having pink hair. “The amount of hair changes, styles, cuts, lengths, colours, wigs - my hair and me have multiple personalities at this point”, she wrote.