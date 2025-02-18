Two Married at First Sight UK stars who appeared on different seasons of the show have fallen in love after meeting at the latest reunion show.

The hugely popular E4 dating show, which has been running for nine seasons, sees singles from across the country paired by relationship experts and marry moments after meeting. They then move in together and complete a series of tasks set by the experts designed to test their union to see if true love can truly flourish.

There are four couples who have committed to their relationship outside of the experiment and have stayed together in the long run - but that number could soon increase to five. That’s because a bride and groom who previously appeared in two separate seasons are dating - and it’s all going to be revealed at the 2025 MAFS UK reunion, which will air in the coming days.

Fans of MAFS UK will remember that Paul Liba was paired with Tasha Jay during season eight of the show in 2023. The couple did remain together after filming on their series wrapped, but they announced they had split after one year together in November last year.

Hannah Norburn, meanwhile, was a contestant during the 2024 season of the dating show. She was matched with Stephen Nolson but their budding romance quickly went sour. 28-year-old Liba, from London, is reportedly now dating Norburn, aged 32, from Manchester.

A source told The Sun: "They've been secretly sneaking out on dates for a while and wanted to keep things under wraps but it all came out at the reunion filming. Nothing stays secret in the world of MAFS because everyone knows everyone."

A bride and groom from two previous Married at First Sight UK series have sparked romance rumours. | Married at First Sight

It’s not the first time that Norburn has been linked to other MAFS grooms. Viewers will recall that drama was caused during Norburn’s season when she ‘cheated’ by kissing another groom, Orson Nurse, while her marriage to Nolson was on the rocks. Nurse was also in a failing marriage with Richelle Cade. She was also accused of flirting with two more grooms; Alex Henry and Ryan Livesey. She also ruffled feathers by walking in to a previous reunion of the season 9 cast with Livesey, leading to speculation the two were dating, but they insisted they were just friends.

Paul Liba and Tasha Jay met on series 8 of MAFS UK. They split in November 2024 after a year together. Photo by Instagram/@itstashajay. | Instagram/@itstashajay

When MAFS series 9 finished airing last year, Norburn took to her Instagram page to write about her experience. She wrote: "So many mixed emotions as I close the chapter on a very short [and] pretty chaotic 'marriage'. Despite living through [and] watching back one of the most challenging experiences of my life's little journey, I am so god damn proud of myself and I am walking away with my head higher than it's ever been before.” She concluded: "Peace out wifey life. . . but maybe not completely the end just yet!"

Married at First Sight UK bride Hannah Norburn didn’t find love in series 9 of the show. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Meanwhile, when Liba and Jay announced their separation they released similar statements to their Instagram pages, where they said: “There isn’t any major reason, we have just come to terms with the fact that we are not right for each other."

Liba later revealed to MailOnline that they had ended their relationship due to the distance between them as Jay lives in Leeds. He said: “My issue was figuring out if Tasha was the right person to move up North for. I'd say if we lived in London it might be easier, but to sacrifice my life and drop everything for her is a big move and I just wasn't sure about it. And that was the issue.”

Jay and Norburn could follow in the footsteps of Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor, who also both appeared on series 8 but were matched with other people and struck up a romance after meeting at a reunion show when their respective marriages failed. They have now been together for almost two years.

Manderson was married to Brad Skelly, and at first their romance looked very promising. But, the experts soon raised concerns with Skelly’s behavious towards his new wife, calling him out for gaslighting her, and the pair were asked to leave the experiment and split a short time after. Pilmoor, meanwhile, had been married to Adrienne Naylor but the pair's romance was short-lived. Due to the time they each entered and left the experiement, they did not meet until a subsequent reunion show.

Liba and Norburn have not spoken out on the romance rumours. They did each post on Valentine’s Day (February 14) about their single status on their respective Instagram pages, but they do also follow each other, so watch this space.

The MAFS UK 2025 reunion, which will include brides and grooms from series 8 and 9, will air on E4 on Monday February 24 at 9pm.