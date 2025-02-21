Five UK reality stars from Married at First Sight and Love Island have signed up to a major US TV show - and they've already travelled to The States to begin filming.

Stars from shows from the hugely popular E4 and ITV dating shows are all preparing to appear on 41st series of the beloved US show which has been entertainining viewers since the 1990s.

MTV’s The Challenge first began in 1998 and has become a firm favourite among TV lovers. In recent years it has particularly become known for casting UK TV personalities who are hoping to launch their US careers.

Ahead of the new series, five recent stars of MAFS and Love Island have been flown out to Chile in South America, where filming is taking place, as reported by The Sun. But will you be able to watch it in the UK? Keep reading to find out.

Firstly, we’ll reveal the UK reality favourites who are heading Stateside for to try their luck on another reality show . . . Married At First Sight UK bride Adrienne Naylor will be joined by Love Island stars Jake Cornish and Theo Campbell.

Naylor was one of the latecomers to the eighth UK series of MAFS in 2023. She was paired with Matt Pilmoor, but their romance was short-lived and as well as entering the experiment late they also left it early.

Campbell first came to public attention when he entered the famous Love Island villa back in 2017. He has been on The Challenge four times previously, and is hoping that the fifth time may be his time to take the win.

Cornish first went on Love Island in 2021, and then returned to the All Stars edition, which saw previous contestants return for a second chance of love, in 2024 - although he quit after just three days.

Five UK reality stars, including Married at First Sight and Love Island contestants have signed up for the US MTV reality show The Challenge. Pictured is a previous series promo. Photo by MTV. | MTV

Campbell won’t be the only Challenge contestant who has been on the show before. Ex On The Beach star and Dreamboys stripper Rogan O'Connor, who last took part in The Challenge in 2019, has also signed up for another go.

During his time on the show, O’Connor appeared in three previous series, winning one, where he was able to claim a prize pot of $250,000 (around £200,000).

Also giving it a go will be Izzy Fairthorne of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match fame.

A source told The Sun: "The Challenge always loves to bring in UK faces to the show and it's no different this time around. As well as casting Theo and Rogan who have done the show before and built up a following among The Challenge fans, bosses were keen to bring in some new faces to the mix.

"Jake and Adrienne both brought the drama on their respective shows whilst Izzy's appeal to Netflix audiences will hopefully bring Too Hot To Handle fans straight over to The Challenge. It is already shaping up to be an exciting series and bosses can't wait for it to hit screens."

In The Challenge, the contestants are split in to teams and compete against one another in various extreme physical challenges to avoid elimination. The precise format varies per season, but generally speaking, in elimination rounds contestants or teams compete against each other to determine who is made to leave.

The team who win the final challenge win the overall competition and share a large cash prize. The amount of money in the prize pot also varies season-to-season. For its milestone 40th season, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, MTV upped the prize to $1 million (around £800,000).

The cast usually contains both "veterans" and "rookies". Veterans are thought of as players that have won at least one Challenge season or have appeared on several seasons of the show, like Campbell and O’Connor. Rookies are new players, like Naylor, Cornish and Fairthorne.

No official air date has been confirmed yet for The Challenge series 41, but we’ll bring it to you as soon as we have it.

Can you watch The Challenge in the UK?

The answer, broadly speaking is yes. A few of the most recent series, though not including the most recent series 40, can be watched on MTV catch-up. So, viewers with the correct Sky subscription will be able to watch.

Series 40 aired in the US between August 2024 and January 2025, so it’s likely that it’s just a matter of time before the most recent series is available to watch on MTV. With that in mind, it’s also possible that series 41 will eventually be able to be watched by Sky customers in the UK - but it won’t be for weeks, or possibly even months, after the US air date.

There is a UK version of The Challenge, presented by Mark Wright, which is available to watch now on Paramount + ánd Amazon Prime video.