We may only be a month and a half into 2025, but we may have already seen one of the biggest memes of the year so far.

After clips from Temptation Island Spain (La isla de las tentaciones) hit social media earlier this month, the dramatically brutal scenes became one of the most shared posts on the internet. The shocking moment that saw a contestant watch on as his girlfriend got extremely intimate with another man has been shared hundreds of millions of times and as a result, has spawn a new meme for 2025.

The clip, which was fully in the Spanish language, went viral with users commenting that they didn’t need to understand what was being said to be sucked in by the hugely dramatic scenes. Clips were later uploaded with English subtitles to give the hundreds of million new La isla de las tentaciones fans context to the situation.

A clip from the Spanish version of Temptation Island has gone viral on social media. | X Screengrab/Cuatro

What does ‘Montoya, por favor’ mean?

The phrase ‘Montoya, por favour’ began trending on X (formerly Twitter) after a clip from Temptation Island Spain went viral on social media. In the clip, ‘La isla de las tentaciones’ contestant José Carlos Montoya was seen being sent into a spiralling meltdown after being shown footage of his girlfriend Anita in a very compromising position with another man.

He set off running from the set, down the beach and toward the villa where Anita and the other man were getting intimate. Show host Sandra Barneda can be seen in the clip setting off after the anguished contestant, yelling after him: “Montoya, por favor! [Monotya, please!]”

Social media users quickly adopted the phrase as a humorous meme, often attaching the caption “Montoya, por favor!” to images and videos of people running away.

Montoya has broken his silence on social media after his meltdown went viral. He took to Instagram to share a compilation video with videos of him crying to dancing and spending time with fans, saying: “Through many hardships and sufferings we all deserve to be happy and the sun always comes out again.”

Anita, the girlfriend of Montoya who was caught on camera in bed with another man, has also broken her silence after the clip went viral. The reality TV star shared a similar video of herself, saying: “If you ask me how I feel these days. Learning everything and getting the best version of myself.”