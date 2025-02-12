Here are 7 facts you need to know about the famous Love Is Blind pods, plus details about the rest of the set - including how the producers stop the contestants from seeing each other.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Love Is Blind pods have become just as famous as the show’s golden goblets, as these are where all love connections are formed and proposals made - and mostly accepted, though sometimes rejected.

The pods are the same every season, no matter what area of the United States the show is filmed in. They are also replicated around the world for the various other versions of the hugely popular Netflix dating show - including UK, Germany, Brazil and Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we know, the contestants can hear, but not see, one another as they fall in love with each other. Here are 7 suprising facts about the famous pods - plus all the details you need to know about the LIB set, including where the contestants sleep and, crucially, how the producers stop them from seeing each other.

Love Is Blind season 6 contestant Amber Desiree, known as AD, during one of her dates on the famous LIB pods. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Facts about the Love Is Blind pods

There’s no bathroom in the pods. If contestants want to use a restroom they have to go back to the men’s and women’s living quarters. The pods are a series of fairly small rooms, which are approximately 12 foot by 12 foot in size. Each has a sofa, a rug, a table, and a shimmering blue wall. They are grouped in twos, directly opposite each other and connected for sound, but not sight. Contestants can take various things in to the pods with them. They take in food, drinks (which are of course drank out of those famous gold wine glasses), blankets or any activities they wish. They often leave gifts in their date’s pod, such as flowers, and they can also decorate the pod for their love interest too. Each pod is soundproofed so the singles chat via a speaker. Every pod is also fitted with a glass roof, and the pods are about 40 feet high so that contestants can look up and daydream. The pods were put in to storage after season one and then rebuilt. For the first season all 20 pods were constructed in Atlanta and then for the second season they were shipped from there to a studio in Santa Clarita, California, where they remained for all following seasons. “The pods are designed so that all you're focusing on are your emotions and your connections, and you're not really even thinking about the fact that you're in Atlanta, or Chicago, or LA, or wherever you are. It doesn’t matter if I put the pods in Timbuktu; they’re the same pods,” Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen told Netflix. He added: “The pods could literally be in any country, in any city, in any place in the world. The pods aren’t about place. The pods are about an experience.” None of the contestants have ever requested to change anything in the pods. Throughout six seasons, no contestant has requested to make tweaks to the space, even adjusting the lighting or temperature.

Where is the Love Is Blind set?

As previously mentioned, the first season of the show was filmed in Atlanta. From the second season onwards, the pods were based in California. The living quarters which include a communal lounge, a cooking area and a gym, are, of course, in the same place. But, all of the seasons feature singles from different cities.

All of the singles travel to California for the dating part of the show, then travel to Mexico, and then go back to their respective cities, where they move in together in apartments organised by the producers and, of course, have their weddings.

Here’s where the singles were from in each season:

Atlanta, Georgia (Season 1)

Chicago, Illinois (Season 2)

Dallas, Texas (Season 3)

Seattle, Washington (Season 4)

Houston, Texas (Season 5)

Charlotte, North Carolina (Season 6)

Washington D.C. (Season 7)

Minneapolis, Minnesota (Season 8)

Where do the Love Is Blind contestants sleep?

During Season 1, contestants slept on cots in trailers next to the living quarters, but Coelen says that quickly became uncomfortable, so they got hotel rooms for the cast from season 2 onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make sure someone wouldn’t sneak a peek of their potential love interest - accidental or otherwise - contestants are led to and from their rooms by members of the production crew. They are allowed to go back and forth to the pods whenever they want though.

Love Is Blind season 8 will air on Netflix on Friday (February 14).